Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS (MRW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UK regulator highlights big overlap in Sainsbury's/Asda stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:09pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past branches of ASDA and Sainsbury's in Stockport.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has identified 463 local areas where Sainsbury's and takeover target Asda's stores overlap, threatening higher prices or a worse quality of service, it said on Thursday.

Last week the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) referred Sainsbury's proposed 7.3 billion pound purchase of rival Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, for an in-depth, or "phase 2", review, saying it could result in a substantial lessening in competition in places where both chains had shops.

Both Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket chain, and Asda, the No. 3, had requested a fast-track to a phase 2 process.

On Thursday, the CMA published the full text of its initial phase 1 decision, revealing the 463 figure, and sending shares in Sainsbury's down as much as 2 percent.

Sainsbury's has 606 supermarkets, 815 convenience stores and 311 petrol filling stations. Asda has 584 grocery stores and 317 petrol filling stations.

Encouraged by last year's surprise decision by the CMA to unconditionally clear market leader Tesco near 4 billion pounds purchase of wholesaler Booker, Sainsbury's and Asda have expressed confidence the regulator will not insist on mass store disposals but have not said how many would make the deal unattractive.

A source with knowledge of Sainsbury's and Asda's thinking has told Reuters store disposals that run "into the hundreds" would likely kill their deal.

Analysts noted that the CMA identified 369 areas of concern in its phase 1 review of the Tesco/Booker deal but did not insist on any disposals after phase 2.

The watchdog had identified 92 areas of concern in its phase 1 probe of discount retailer Poundland's takeover of 99p Stores but again did not ask for any disposals.

"Whilst, at first glance, the number of local areas the CMA identified...seems high, the CMA's decisional practice strongly suggests that the final number of local areas of concern in the phase 2 merger review will be significantly lower," said Nelson Jung, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance and a former director of mergers at the CMA.

Analysts at UBS have a base case scenario of a modest 28-54 store disposals to satisfy the regulator. However, that number rises to 132-161 stores if the CMA excludes discounters such as Aldi and Lidl as competitors in its analysis.

The CMA did not include the impact of discounters Aldi and Lidl in its phase 1 competition assessments, but said this did not infer they would be excluded in the phase 2 review.

Sainsbury's and Asda have both said that discounters, online grocery and food delivery businesses, should all be included in the CMA's probe.

Spokeswomen for both Sainsbury's and Asda said they welcomed the start of the phase 2 process.

The CMA's deadline for a decision on Sainsbury's/Asda is March 5 next year.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jane Merriman/Keith Weir)

By James Davey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -0.19% 318.28086 Delayed Quote.31.48%
TESCO -1.07% 241.3 Delayed Quote.16.56%
WAL-MART STORES -0.13% 94.485 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 0.52% 258.6 Delayed Quote.18.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
04:16pWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco trials paying UK customers to return plastic bo..
RE
04:09pUK regulator highlights big overlap in Sainsbury's/Asda stores
RE
09/27WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/27WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/19Tesco takes on discount rivals with new Jack's chain
RE
09/19Tesco Launches New Discount Chain to Tackle Threat from Aldi, Lidl -- Update
DJ
09/19Tesco Launches New Discount Chain to Tackle Threat from Aldi, Lidl
DJ
09/19Tesco takes on discount rivals with launch of Jack's
RE
09/18UK Grocers Sales Increase Thanks to Warm Weather
DJ
09/14Co-op says can't guarantee to avoid food shortages in 'no-deal' Brexit
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/13WM Morrison Supermarkets reports 1H results 
05/11WM Morrison Supermarkets' (MRWSF) CEO Scott Clements on Q1 2019 Trading State.. 
04/26Morrisons' Recovery Is Underway But Is It In The Share Price? 
03/14WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 17 778 M
EBIT 2019 472 M
Net income 2019 298 M
Debt 2019 916 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 21,34
P/E ratio 2020 18,29
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 6 169 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,51  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS18.71%8 101
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.96%39 743
SYSCO CORPORATION20.15%37 975
TESCO16.56%31 058
AHOLD DELHAIZE6.33%28 449
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.86%26 372
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.