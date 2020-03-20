Log in
UK's Asda plans to hire 5,000 temporary workers to get through coronavirus

03/20/2020 | 09:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in west London, Britain

Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, plans to hire more than 5,000 temporary workers who have lost their jobs elsewhere due to the coronavirus outbreak to help get it through the crisis, it said on Friday.

The group said it is working with more than 20 national companies in industries like food services and travel to bring in people in need of work.

The UK supermarket industry has been hit by unprecedented demand over the last week as Britons stock-up fearing they may face a prolonged period of self isolation. The industry is working round the clock to keep shelves stocked.

Separately on Friday, German owned discounter Lidl GB said it was recruiting up to 2,500 additional temporary workers.

On Tuesday, rival British supermarket group Morrisons said it plans to create 3,500 new jobs.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle, Kirsten Donovan)

