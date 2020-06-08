Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK supermarket Morrisons extends faster payment scheme for small suppliers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:48am EDT
Shopping trolleys are stacked at a Morrisons supermarket store in London

British supermarket group Morrisons will make immediate payments to its smaller suppliers for a further three months to help them through the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

Morrisons, the UK's No. 4 supermarket chain after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda implemented the faster payment scheme in March to help small foodmakers and farmers with their cashflow. It ran until the end of May and has now been extended to September.

The scheme applies to firms that have up to 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) of turnover with Morrisons.

The group said it has around 3,000 small suppliers including 1,750 farmers that will benefit.

Last month Morrisons reported a boost to first quarter sales from the coronavirus lockdown, and said costs related to the pandemic should be broadly offset by the government's business rates relief.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.71% 199.2072 Delayed Quote.-14.05%
TESCO PLC -0.18% 227.2831 Delayed Quote.-10.78%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -0.86% 184.85 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS P
05:48aUK supermarket Morrisons extends faster payment scheme for small suppliers
RE
05/27UK lockdown drives fastest growth in grocery sales for over 25 years
RE
05/27Online UK grocery spending hits record in lockdown shopping spree
RE
05/26WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Vicarious Liability – Two Important Judgments F..
AQ
05/21WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons Opens Safe Spaces for those Experiencing Do..
PU
05/19British supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over proposed forest law
RE
05/19Retailer Asda's customers fear economic depression
RE
05/13WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Landmark UK Supreme Court Decision On Vicarious Liabi..
AQ
05/12Supermarket Morrisons' sales get coronavirus lockdown boost
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 490 M 22 184 M 22 184 M
Net income 2021 334 M 424 M 424 M
Net Debt 2021 2 377 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 4 454 M 5 665 M 5 649 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 98 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 201,00 GBp
Last Close Price 186,30 GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC-6.76%5 665
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.49%32 635
SYSCO CORPORATION-28.00%31 264
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.49%28 376
TESCO PLC-10.78%28 194
KROGER12.04%25 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group