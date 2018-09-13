Log in
Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS (MRW)
News

Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Morrisons beats forecasts with 9 percent rise in first half profit

09/13/2018 | 08:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a branch of the food retailer Morrisons in west London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest grocer, beat forecasts with a 9 percent rise in first half profit, and reported an eleventh straight quarter of underlying sales growth, boosted by moves to broaden its business into wholesale.

For the six months to Aug. 5 the Bradford, northern England, based firm made an underlying pretax profit of 193 million pounds - just ahead of analysts' average forecast of 192 million pounds and up from 177 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 6.3 percent in its second quarter, a nine-year high, having risen 3.6 percent in the first quarter.

Morrisons increased its interim dividend 11.4 percent to 1.85 pence and is also paying a special dividend of 2 pence.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 17 728 M
EBIT 2019 471 M
Net income 2019 305 M
Debt 2019 890 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 21,26
P/E ratio 2020 18,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 6 293 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,48  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Belinda J. Richards Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS20.87%8 208
SYSCO CORPORATION22.66%38 957
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.96%36 834
TESCO13.64%30 152
AHOLD DELHAIZE14.73%30 075
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD4.10%26 622
