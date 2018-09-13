Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Morrisons beats forecasts with 9 percent rise in first half profit

For the six months to Aug. 5 the Bradford, northern England, based firm made an underlying pretax profit of 193 million pounds - just ahead of analysts' average forecast of 192 million pounds and up from 177 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 6.3 percent in its second quarter, a nine-year high, having risen 3.6 percent in the first quarter.

Morrisons increased its interim dividend 11.4 percent to 1.85 pence and is also paying a special dividend of 2 pence.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)