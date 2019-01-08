Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Morrisons sees slower sales growth over Christmas

The group, which has been in turnaround mode after the rise of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl hit sales in 2013, said it had seen a change in consumer behaviour over Christmas as Britons reined in their spending.

The supermarket operator, based in Bradford in northern England, said like-for-like sales excluding fuel rose 3.6 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 6.

That compared with analysts' average forecast for growth of 4.1 percent and growth in the previous quarter of 5.6 percent.

Retail sales from its high street stores rose 0.6 percent, compared with 1.3 percent in the previous quarter of the year, while wholesale sales of goods sold via partners rose 3 percent, compared with 4.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Morrisons did, however, stick to its expectations for its full 2018-19 financial year which ends Feb. 3.

"This is Morrisons fourth consecutive Christmas of like for like sales growth during the turnaround," Chief Executive David Potts said. "Morrisons is well set to keep improving the shopping trip and become more and more relevant for more customers".

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were on average forecasting a 2018-19 pretax profit of 409 million pounds ($522.2 million) up from 374 million pounds in 2017-18.

