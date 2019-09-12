Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Morrisons suffers first quarterly sales fall since 2016

For the six months to Aug. 4, the Bradford, northern England, based company made an pretax profit before one-off items of 198 million pounds. That compared to analysts' average forecast of 192 million pounds and 188 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 1.9% in its second quarter, having increased 2.3% in the first quarter. Analysts had on average forecast a 2.0% fall.

Morrisons said that for the second half, it was planning both for retail like-for-like sales to improve and for various additional cost saving opportunities.

