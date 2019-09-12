Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

(MRW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Morrisons suffers first quarterly sales fall since 2016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:23am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, reported a 5.3% rise in first-half profit, though quarterly underlying sales fell for the first time since 2016, partly reflecting tough comparative numbers with last year when sales were boosted by a hot summer.

For the six months to Aug. 4, the Bradford, northern England, based company made an pretax profit before one-off items of 198 million pounds. That compared to analysts' average forecast of 192 million pounds and 188 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 1.9% in its second quarter, having increased 2.3% in the first quarter. Analysts had on average forecast a 2.0% fall.

Morrisons said that for the second half, it was planning both for retail like-for-like sales to improve and for various additional cost saving opportunities.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
02:41aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : . Morrison 1st Half Pretax Profit Rose 49%; Extends A..
DJ
02:23aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons suffers first quarterly sales fall since 20..
RE
09/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100's changing face - trip down memory lane
RE
09/10WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Director Declaration
PU
09/09Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit
RE
09/08Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit
RE
09/04WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Director Declaration
PU
09/04UK Plc's discount steepens as political crisis over Brexit deepens
RE
09/03Stocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh
RE
08/20Sainsbury's outperforms major rivals in weak UK market - Kantar
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 18 129 M
EBIT 2020 500 M
Net income 2020 330 M
Debt 2020 1 426 M
Yield 2020 4,87%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 4 639 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 221,28  GBp
Last Close Price 194,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Director, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS-9.03%5 721
SYSCO CORPORATION23.00%39 386
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.46%32 871
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD28.08%32 369
TESCO PLC23.25%27 824
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.36%26 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group