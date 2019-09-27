Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Publication of Final Terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:48am EDT
Publication of Final Terms

Released : 27 09 2019

RNS Number : 0004O
Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets PLC
27 September 2019

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the £350,000,000 2.500 per cent Notes due 1 October 2031 issued under the GBP 3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc guaranteed by Safeway Limited.

To view the full document, please follow the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0004O_1-2019-9-27.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact

Jonathan Burke

Company Secretary

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Hilmore House

Gain Lane

Bradford BD3 7DL

United Kingdom

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus and/or the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus or the Final Terms is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus or the Final Terms whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Neither the Base Prospectus nor the Final Terms is an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the 'US Securities Act') or an exemption therefrom. The Issuer has not and does not intend to register any of the Notes to be issued under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme under the US Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PFTLLFEFASIDFIA

Disclaimer

William Morrison Supermarkets plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 13:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS P
09:48aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Publication of Final Terms
PU
09/26WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/17Britons not stockpiling ahead of Brexit - Kantar
RE
09/17Ocado could make early start to M&S deliveries
RE
09/16Aldi focused on British sales with £1 billion growth plan
RE
09/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat
RE
09/12Amazon extends food tie-up with British supermarket Morrisons
RE
09/12Britain won't run out of toilet paper but fruit could be in short supply afte..
RE
09/12LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Struggles Higher; Miners Lifted On Signs Of Trade-wa..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 18 046 M
EBIT 2020 509 M
Net income 2020 321 M
Debt 2020 1 791 M
Yield 2020 4,77%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 4 776 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 222,11  GBp
Last Close Price 199,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor John Strain CFO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC-6.26%5 902
SYSCO CORPORATION25.76%40 438
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.99%34 173
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD27.06%31 616
TESCO PLC26.72%28 977
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.15%27 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group