Wm Morrison Supermarkets : Publication of Final Terms

Final Terms dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the £350,000,000 2.500 per cent Notes due 1 October 2031 issued under the GBP 3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc guaranteed by Safeway Limited.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0004O_1-2019-9-27.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Jonathan Burke

Company Secretary

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Hilmore House

Gain Lane

Bradford BD3 7DL

United Kingdom

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus and/or the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus or the Final Terms is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus or the Final Terms whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Neither the Base Prospectus nor the Final Terms is an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the 'US Securities Act') or an exemption therefrom. The Issuer has not and does not intend to register any of the Notes to be issued under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme under the US Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.