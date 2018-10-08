WNS : Air France-KLM Expands Relationship with WNS

Log in
10/08/2018

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Air France-KLM Group, a major global air transport player. Currently, WNS provides Air France-KLM Group with Passenger Revenue Accounting, Fare Filling, and Revenue integrity services. Under the terms of the new agreement, the relationship has been expanded to include high-value Cargo Revenue Accounting services as well.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005366/en/

“WNS is delighted to expand our relationship with Air France-KLM. We have supported the Air France-KLM business for over 18 years, and we look forward to our continued growth together,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “Leveraging our rich domain experience and expertise, WNS has developed a consolidated suite of comprehensive, analytics-driven, next-generation technology solutions for managing complex business processes for the airline industry. We are delighted that Air France-KLM continues to recognize our industry-leading offerings and share in our continued progress.”

“WNS has been a long-term strategic partner who understands our business and works alongside our team to help deliver our goals. We are pleased to expand on our partnership with WNS and look forward to implementing new tools and technologies in pursuit of our business goals,” said Rob Hougee, SVP AFKL Cargo.

About Air France KLM

A global giant with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. In 2018, it offers its customers access to a network covering 314 destinations in 116 countries thanks to its five brands Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Joon, Transavia and HOP! Air France. With a fleet of 545 aircraft and 98.7 million passengers carried in 2017, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 15 million members.

Air France-KLM and its partners Delta Air Lines and Alitalia operate the biggest trans-Atlantic joint-venture with over 270 daily flights.

Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam alliance which has 20 member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of over 16,600 daily flights to more than 1,070 destinations in 177 countries.

https://www.airfranceklm.com/

@AirFranceKLM

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer care, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of June 30, 2018, WNS had 38,227 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


