WNS : Air France-KLM and WNS Expand Partnership to Consolidate Revenue Portfolio

08/07/2019 | 08:07am EDT

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Air France-KLM Group (AFKL) in the area of Passenger Revenue Accounting (PRA). This expanded scope will ensure the integration of all PRA work with WNS to enable a seamless, streamlined experience for AFKL.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005322/en/

“WNS is delighted to grow our partnership with AFKL. We have been collaborating and co-creating impactful revenue accounting solutions with AFKL as a strategic partner for the last 19 years. WNS’ extensive experience in the Travel industry, combined with advanced analytics and next-generation technologies, help us manage complex airline operations and improve competitive positioning for our clients. This enhanced scope will further strengthen our partnership and help us offer cutting-edge solutions in AFKL’s transformation journey,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS will leverage its domain and process excellence to ensure consistent value is delivered across the consolidated revenue portfolio. Along with process improvements, WNS will be responsible for implementing smart automation and improved analytics for AFKL.

“WNS is a long-term strategic partner who understands our business and works alongside our teams to help deliver our goals. Commitment to delivery and continuous improvements are something that we have come to expect from WNS, and we are pleased to continue and expand our partnership with them,” said Steven Zaat, SVP Financial Control, AFKL.

About Air France-KLM Group

A global giant with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. In 2018, it offers its customers access to a network covering 314 destinations in 116 countries thanks to its four brands Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Transavia and HOP! Air France. With a fleet of 545 aircraft and 98.7 million passengers carried in 2017, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer program is one of the leaders in Europe with over 15 million members.

Air France-KLM and its partners Delta Air Lines and Alitalia operate the biggest trans-Atlantic joint-venture with over 270 daily flights.

Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam alliance which has 20 member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of over 16,600 daily flights to more than 1,070 destinations in 177 countries.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2019, WNS had 41,056 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
