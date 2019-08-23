Log in
WNS (Holdings) Limited : Announces Details of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

08/23/2019 | 08:01am EDT

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, beginning at 11:00 am (Jersey time), at 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, containing its annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and the auditors' report thereon, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2019. The Company distributed the notice of annual general meeting, proxy statement and form of proxy on or about August 23, 2019.

The Annual Report, notice of the annual general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card are available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website, www.wns.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the Annual Report, notice of the annual general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 (0)1534 676 091) or Gopi.Krishnan@wns.com, attention: Gopi Krishnan

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2019, WNS had 41,056 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 883 M
EBIT 2020 142 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Finance 2020 243 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
EV / Sales2021 2,89x
Capitalization 3 082 M
Chart WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (ADR)
Duration : Period :
WNS (Holdings) Limited (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (AD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 69,36  $
Last Close Price 62,05  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keshav R. Murugesh Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian T. Dillon Non-Executive Chairman
Gautam Barai Chief Operating Officer
Sanjay Puria Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Suhrid Brahma Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (ADR)50.39%3 082
FISERV INC47.18%73 515
CINTAS CORPORATION57.46%27 110
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES61.78%26 009
GLOBAL PAYMENTS57.35%25 424
WIRECARD AG8.06%19 660
