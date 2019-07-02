WNS : Wins Contract with Convex Group Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced its strategic contract win with the newly formed $1.8 billion capitalized Convex Group Limited, an international specialty (re)insurer based in the UK and Bermuda led by renowned insurance leaders Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand.

The Convex Group has appointed WNS as its long-term strategic partner to build a first-of-its-kind, integrated, “Platform + BPM as-a-service” proposition across industry horizontals (including support services relating to Operations for Insurance, Reinsurance, Claims, Finance and HR). While Convex Group will leverage its Underwriting and Claims Management Excellence, WNS will provide processing support with its deep (re)insurance domain knowledge and track record in the specialty and reinsurance lines of business to design, build and implement a best-in-class unique target operating model.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, said: “This is indeed a proud moment for our combined teams and a culmination of the focused efforts and collaboration, towards co-creating a unique end-to-end “Insurance in a Box” product solution and unique value proposition for the Convex Group. We are delighted to have been chosen as the strategic partner by the Convex Group and I am confident that we are going to set new industry benchmarks together. We look forward to working closely with the Convex Group to help establish them as a leader in the (re)insurance market and provide world-class services to their clients and brokers across the globe.”

Adrian Spieler, Group COO, Convex, said: “Our team at Convex is excited to be building the “insurance company of the future” free from legacy systems and processes. We believe WNS has the operational excellence needed to support the execution of our business strategy. We are building a platform which is flexible, scalable and efficient and WNS will be a great partner to support us on our journey.”

About Convex

Convex is a newly formed international specialty insurer and reinsurer founded by Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand. With operations in London and Bermuda, Convex occupies a unique position in the insurance industry combining unrivalled experience, reputation and a legacy free balance sheet.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2019, WNS had 39,898 professionals across 59 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

