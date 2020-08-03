Wockhardt : India's Wockhardt to supply millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UK

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd
will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19
vaccines to the UK, including the one being developed by
AstraZeneca and Oxford University, it said on Monday.
The company has reserved fill-and-finish capacity - the
final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or
syringes and packaging them - as part of an agreement with the
UK government, it said.
Shares in Wockhardt jumped 10% after the news in a downcast
Mumbai market.
The UK government has also reserved one fill-and-finish
production line at a Wockhardt subsidiary in Wrexham, Wales for
its exclusive use for the next 18 months to secure supply.
More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around
the world to stop the pandemic, with 25 in human clinical
trials, according to the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus cases globally have crossed 18 million,
including more than 688,000 deaths.
