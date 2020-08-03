Log in
WOCKHARDT LIMITED

WOCKHARDT LIMITED

(WOCKPHARMA)
News 
News

Wockhardt : India's Wockhardt to supply millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UK

08/03/2020

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines to the UK, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, it said on Monday.

The company has reserved fill-and-finish capacity - the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them - as part of an agreement with the UK government, it said.

Shares in Wockhardt jumped 10% after the news in a downcast Mumbai market.

The UK government has also reserved one fill-and-finish production line at a Wockhardt subsidiary in Wrexham, Wales for its exclusive use for the next 18 months to secure supply.

More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the pandemic, with 25 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization.

Coronavirus cases globally have crossed 18 million, including more than 688,000 deaths. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.14% 8551 Delayed Quote.12.13%
WOCKHARDT LIMITED 4.86% 276 End-of-day quote.17.97%
Financials
Sales 2020 28 440 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2020 -692 M -9,23 M -9,23 M
Net Debt 2020 33 541 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30 563 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 26,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Murtaza Habil Khorakiwala Managing Director & Executive Director
Habil Fakhruddin Khorakiwala Chairman
Manas Datta Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Aman Som Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOCKHARDT LIMITED17.97%408
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.51%22 425
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.133.95%20 551
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.22.92%17 027
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.18.45%13 997
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED41.76%9 271
