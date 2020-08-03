Log in
WOCKHARDT LIMITED

Wockhardt : UK signs deal with Wockhardt to boost vaccine manufacturing process

08/03/2020 | 03:58am EDT
Britain said on Monday it had partnered with Indian drugmaker Wockhardt to boost COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and hopes the firm's could start work as soon as next month.

The agreement would see Wockhardt carry out the 'fill and finish' stage of the manufacturing process, which involves dispensing the manufactured vaccine substance into vials ready for it to be distributed.

"Today we have secured additional capacity to manufacture millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 candidates, guaranteeing the supply of vaccines we need to protect people across the UK rapidly and in large numbers," said British business minister Alok Sharma in a statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James)

Financials
Sales 2020 28 440 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2020 -692 M -9,23 M -9,23 M
Net Debt 2020 33 541 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30 563 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 26,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Murtaza Habil Khorakiwala Managing Director & Executive Director
Habil Fakhruddin Khorakiwala Chairman
Manas Datta Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Aman Som Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOCKHARDT LIMITED17.97%408
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.51%22 425
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.133.95%20 551
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.22.92%17 027
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.18.45%13 997
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED41.76%9 271
