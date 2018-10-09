Wolf Minerals : Funding Position Update

Log in
10/09/2018 | 09:53am CEST

ASX Announcement

9 October 2018

Funding position update

Specialty metals producer, Wolf Minerals Limited (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) (Wolf or the Company) refers to its recent announcements in relation to its financing arrangements and the standstill arrangements with the Company's existing senior lenders.

As announced on 30 July 2018, the Company has been working with its key financial stakeholders to develop longer term funding solutions required to provide the Company with capital prior to the expiry of the standstill period on 28 October 2018, to progress further production improvements.

The Company's discussions with those stakeholders are ongoing and the Company expects to conclude those discussions this week, following which a further announcement will be made. However, should the Company not be able to satisfactorily conclude its discussions with those stakeholders within the next two days, it will not be in a position to meet its short term working capital requirements after that point in time.

The Company's shares remain suspended from trading on ASX in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2 pending the release of an announcement regarding finalisation of its audited annual financial statements and Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018.

ENDS

About Wolf Minerals

Wolf Minerals is a dual listed (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) specialty metals producer. In late 2015, Wolf Minerals completed the development of a large tungsten resource at its Drakelands Mine, located at Hemerdon, in southwest England.

Wolf Minerals Limited

Media and Investor Relations

ABN: 11 121 831 472

Australia

www.wolfminerals.com

James Moses, Mandate Corporate

Ph: +61 (0) 420 991 574

Richard Lucas

E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au

Managing Director

Ph: + 44 (0) 17 5239 3235

UK

E: managingdirector@wolfminerals.com

Adam Lloyd, Newgate

Ph: +44 (0) 20 7653 9850

E: Adam.Lloyd@newgatecomms.com

Disclaimer

Wolf Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:52:02 UTC
