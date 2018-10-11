Log in
WOLF MINERALS LIMITED (WLF)

WOLF MINERALS LIMITED (WLF)
End-of-day quote  - 09/24
0.035 AUD   --.--%
10:06aAustralian tungsten producer Wolf Minerals says its British unit ..
RE
09:08aWOLF MINERALS : Funding Position Update
PU
10/09WOLF MINERALS : Funding Position Update
PU
Wolf Minerals : Funding Position Update

10/11/2018 | 09:08am CEST

ASX Announcement

10 October 2018

Funding position update

Specialty metals producer, Wolf Minerals Limited (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) (Wolf or the Company) refers to its announcement on 9 October 2018.

The Company has been unable to satisfactorily conclude its discussions with its key financial stakeholders and therefore is not in a position to meet its short term working capital requirements in order to continue operations at its Drakelands open pit mine. Consequently, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Wolf Minerals (UK) Limited, has ceased trading effective immediately.

The Board of the Company has resolved that Martin Jones and Ryan Eagle of Ferrier Hodgson be appointed as voluntary administrators of the Company.

At the request of the Company, Wolf's depository interests have been suspended from trading on AIM.

The Company's shares remain suspended from trading on ASX.

ENDS

About Wolf Minerals

Wolf Minerals is a dual listed (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) specialty metals producer. In late 2015, Wolf Minerals completed the development of a large tungsten resource at its Drakelands Mine, located at Hemerdon, in southwest England.

Wolf Minerals Limited ABN: 11 121 831 472 www.wolfminerals.com

Richard Lucas Managing Director

Ph: + 44 (0) 17 5239 3235

E: managingdirector@wolfminerals.com

Media and Investor Relations Australia

James Moses, Mandate Corporate Ph: +61 (0) 420 991 574

E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au

UK

Adam Lloyd, Newgate Ph: +44 (0) 20 7653 9850

E: Adam.Lloyd@newgatecomms.com

Disclaimer

Wolf Minerals Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 07:07:06 UTC
