Wolf Minerals : Liquidation of Wolf UK. Resignation of Company Directors

18 October 2018

Mr Wade Baggott

Adviser

Australian Securities EXchange Limited

Level40 Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

By email: wade. baggott@asx. coin. au

Wolf Minerals Limited ACN 12,831472

(Administrators Appointed) (the Company) (AsX:WLF)

I refer to our appointment as Joint and Several Voluntary Administrators of the Company on 10 October 2018.

Liquidation of Wold Minerals UK Limited

I advise that the Company announces that Wolf Minerals (UK) Limited (Wolf UK) was ordered to be wound up under the provisions of the UK Insolvency Act 1986. The petition was presented by the Directors (Petitioners) of

Wolf Minerals (UK) Limited and the matter was heard in the High Court of Justice on 17 October 2018 before the Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Briggs [NO CR-2018-008773]. The Official Receivers attached to the Court is now by virtue of the Order made the Liquidator of Wolf UK.

Resiqnation of Coinpanv Directors

The Company also announces that following the appointment of Martin Jones and Ryan Eagle of Ferner Hodgson as Voluntary Administrators of the Company, the following Directors of the Company resigned with immediate effect:

Name

Position

John Ho kins Michael Wolle Ronnie Beevor Chris Comett Jake Roorda

Inde endent Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director

Inde endent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director

Alternate Director for Michael Wolle

