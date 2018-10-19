Wolf Minerals : Resigation of AIM Nomad and Broker

16 October 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Wolf Minerals Limited (Administrators Appointed)

ACN 121 831 472

("Wolf" or the "Company")

Resignation of Nomad and Broker

Wolf Minerals Limited (Administrators Appointed) (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) (Wolf or the Company) announces that following the appointment of Martin Jones and Ryan Eagle of Ferrier Hodgson as voluntary administrators of the Company, Numis Securities Limited has resigned as nominated adviser and broker to the Company with immediate effect. Therefore, if within one month the Company does not appoint a replacement nominated adviser, the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to AIM will be cancelled pursuant to Rule 1 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Ferrier Hodgson

+61 8 9214 1444

Martin Jones and Ryan Eagle

About Wolf Minerals

Wolf Minerals is a dual listed (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) specialty metals producer. In late 2015, Wolf Minerals completed the development of a large tungsten resource at its Drakelands Mine, located at Hemerdon, in southwest England.