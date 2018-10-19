Log in
WOLF MINERALS LIMITED    WLF   AU000000WLF3

WOLF MINERALS LIMITED (WLF)
Wolf Minerals : Resigation of AIM Nomad and Broker

10/19/2018 | 01:48am CEST

16 October 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Wolf Minerals Limited (Administrators Appointed)

ACN 121 831 472

("Wolf" or the "Company")

Resignation of Nomad and Broker

Wolf Minerals Limited (Administrators Appointed) (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) (Wolf or the Company) announces that following the appointment of Martin Jones and Ryan Eagle of Ferrier Hodgson as voluntary administrators of the Company, Numis Securities Limited has resigned as nominated adviser and broker to the Company with immediate effect. Therefore, if within one month the Company does not appoint a replacement nominated adviser, the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to AIM will be cancelled pursuant to Rule 1 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

ENDS

Ferrier Hodgson

+61 8 9214 1444

Martin Jones and Ryan Eagle

About Wolf Minerals

Wolf Minerals is a dual listed (ASX: WLF, AIM: WLFE) specialty metals producer. In late 2015, Wolf Minerals completed the development of a large tungsten resource at its Drakelands Mine, located at Hemerdon, in southwest England.

Disclaimer

Wolf Minerals Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:47:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1 470%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard James Lucas Managing Director & Director
John David Hopkins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Calum Semple Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Hill Chief Financial Officer
Donald Macfee Newport Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLF MINERALS LIMITED-32.69%27
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-11.19%32 360
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%27 611
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%10 809
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-27.88%9 548
BOLIDEN AB-12.27%7 327
