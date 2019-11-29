Wollongong Coal : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3 0 11/29/2019 | 03:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Great Northern Minerals Limited (previously Greenpower Energy Limited) ABN 22 000 002 111 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Cameron McLean Date of last notice 24 October 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Indirect (1) Nature of indirect interest Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is (including registered holder) a director Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 25 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to Direct change 1,103,500 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd 5,150,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Class Direct (i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 Indirect (i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Number acquired Direct (i) 220,700 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 110,350 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iii) 110,350 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 Indirect (i) 1,030,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iii) 515,000Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $12,507 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after Direct change (i) 1,324,200 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 110,350 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iii) 110,350 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd (i) 6,180,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iii) 515,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 Nature of change Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer on basis of one (1) New Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, Share for every five (5) existing Shares held, together with one (1) free exercise of options, issue of securities under attaching New Listed Option for every two (2) New Shares issued under the dividend reinvestment plan, participation in Rights Issue and one (1) free attaching New Unlisted Option for every two buy-back (2) New Shares issued under the Rights Issue and as per Prospectus dated 1 November 2019. Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above N/A traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Great Northern Minerals Limited (previously Greenpower Energy Limited) ABN 22 000 002 111 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Cameron McLean Date of last notice 24 May 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Indirect (1) Nature of indirect interest Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is (including registered holder) a director; Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 24 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to Direct change 9,375,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd 51,500,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Class Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Number acquired Nil + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after Direct change 1,103,500 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd 5,150,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Nature of change Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October exercise of options, issue of securities under 2019. dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above N/A traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Great Northern Minerals Limited (previously Greenpower Energy Limited) ABN 22 000 002 111 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Simon Peters Date of last notice 24 October 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect (1) Nature of indirect interest Indirect (1) held by Mr Simon Andrew Peters and Ms Emma Frances Vogel (including registered holder) ATF Perseus Superfund A/C, an entity of which Mr Peters is a beneficiary Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 25 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to Direct change (i) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October 2020 Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C (i) 1,997,884 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021 Class Indirect (i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (iii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iv) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Number acquired Indirect (i) 399,577 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (iii) 199,789 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iv) 199,789 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $3,995.77 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after Direct change (i) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October 2020 Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C (i) 2,397,461 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15 December 2021 (iii) 199,789 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023 (iv) 199,789 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020 Nature of change Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer on basis of one (1) New Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, Share for every five (5) existing Shares held, together with one (1) free exercise of options, issue of securities under attaching New Listed Option for every two (2) New Shares issued under the dividend reinvestment plan, participation in Rights Issue and one (1) free attaching New Unlisted Option for every two buy-back (2) New Shares issued under the Rights Issue and as per Prospectus dated 1 November 2019. Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above N/A traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Great Northern Minerals Limited (previously Greenpower Energy Limited) ABN 22 000 002 111 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Simon Peters Date of last notice 19 July 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Indirect (1) Nature of indirect interest Indirect (1) held by Mr Simon Andrew Peters and Ms Emma Frances Vogel (including registered holder) ATF Perseus Superfund A/C, an entity of which Mr Peters is a beneficiary Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 24 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to Direct change (i) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020 Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C (i) 19,978,846 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021 Class Direct (i) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020 Indirect (i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021 Number acquired Nil + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after Direct change (i) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October 2020 Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C (i) 1,997,884 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15 December 2021 Nature of change Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October exercise of options, issue of securities under 2019. dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above N/A traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Great Northern Minerals Limited (previously Greenpower Energy Limited) ABN 22 000 002 111 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Gerard King Date of last notice 20 April 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect (1) & (2) Nature of indirect interest Indirect (1) held by Tregeare Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr King is a (including registered holder) director; Note: Provide details of the circumstances Indirect (2) held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr giving rise to the relevant interest. King is a director; Date of change 24 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to Indirect (1) - held by Tregeare Pty Ltd change (i) 30,131,362 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021 Indirect (2) - held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd (i) 135,653,846 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020 (iii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Class Indirect (1) (i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021 Indirect (2) (i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020 (iii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021 Number acquired Nil Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after Indirect (1) - held by Tregeare Pty Ltd change (i) 3,013,136 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15 December 2021 Indirect (2) - held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd (i) 13,565,384 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (ii) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October 2020 (iii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15 December 2021 Nature of change Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October exercise of options, issue of securities under 2019. dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above N/A traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/4/2012 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Attachments Original document

