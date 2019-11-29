Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wollongong Coal Limited    WLC   AU000000WLC0

WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED

(WLC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/09
0.008 AUD   --.--%
03:13aWOLLONGONG COAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
11/27WOLLONGONG COAL : Results of Meeting
PU
11/27WOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wollongong Coal : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:13am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Great Northern Minerals Limited

(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)

ABN

22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Cameron McLean

Date of last notice

24 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Indirect (1)

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is

(including registered holder)

a director

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

25 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Direct

change

1,103,500 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd

5,150,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Class

Direct

(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023

(iii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020

Indirect

(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023

(iii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Direct

(i) 220,700 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 110,350 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023

(iii) 110,350 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020

Indirect

(i) 1,030,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023

(iii) 515,000Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$12,507

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

Direct

change

(i)

1,324,200 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

110,350 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023

(iii)

110,350 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1

May 2020

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd

(i)

6,180,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July

2023

(iii)

515,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1

May 2020

Nature of change

Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer on basis of one (1) New

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Share for every five (5) existing Shares held, together with one (1) free

exercise of options, issue of securities under

attaching New Listed Option for every two (2) New Shares issued under the

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

Rights Issue and one (1) free attaching New Unlisted Option for every two

buy-back

(2) New Shares issued under the Rights Issue and as per Prospectus dated 1

November 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Great Northern Minerals Limited

(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)

ABN

22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Cameron McLean

Date of last notice

24 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Indirect (1)

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is

(including registered holder)

a director;

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

24 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Direct

change

9,375,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd

51,500,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number acquired

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

Direct

change

1,103,500 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd

5,150,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Nature of change

Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October

exercise of options, issue of securities under

2019.

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Great Northern Minerals Limited

(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)

ABN

22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Simon Peters

Date of last notice

24 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect (1)

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect (1) held by Mr Simon Andrew Peters and Ms Emma Frances Vogel

(including registered holder)

ATF Perseus Superfund A/C, an entity of which Mr Peters is a beneficiary

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

25 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Direct

change

(i) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October

2020

Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C

(i) 1,997,884 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December

2021

Class

Indirect

(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(iii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023

(iv) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Indirect

(i) 399,577 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(iii) 199,789 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023

(iv) 199,789 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$3,995.77

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

Direct

change

(i)

200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27

October 2020

Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C

(i)

2,397,461 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15

December 2021

(iii)

199,789 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1

July 2023

(iv)

199,789 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before

1 May 2020

Nature of change

Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer on basis of one (1) New

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Share for every five (5) existing Shares held, together with one (1) free

exercise of options, issue of securities under

attaching New Listed Option for every two (2) New Shares issued under the

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

Rights Issue and one (1) free attaching New Unlisted Option for every two

buy-back

(2) New Shares issued under the Rights Issue and as per Prospectus dated 1

November 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Great Northern Minerals Limited

(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)

ABN

22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Simon Peters

Date of last notice

19 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Indirect (1)

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect (1) held by Mr Simon Andrew Peters and Ms Emma Frances Vogel

(including registered holder)

ATF Perseus Superfund A/C, an entity of which Mr Peters is a beneficiary

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

24 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Direct

change

(i) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October

2020

Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C

(i) 19,978,846 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15

December 2021

Class

Direct

(i) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020

Indirect

(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021

Number acquired

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

Direct

change

(i) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October

2020

Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C

(i) 1,997,884 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15 December

2021

Nature of change

Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October

exercise of options, issue of securities under

2019.

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Great Northern Minerals Limited

(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)

ABN

22 000 002 111

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gerard King

Date of last notice

20 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect (1) & (2)

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect (1) held by Tregeare Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr King is a

(including registered holder)

director;

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Indirect (2) held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr

giving rise to the relevant interest.

King is a director;

Date of change

24 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Indirect (1) - held by Tregeare Pty Ltd

change

(i) 30,131,362 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December

2021

Indirect (2) - held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd

(i) 135,653,846 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27

October 2020

(iii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December

2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Indirect (1)

(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021

Indirect (2)

(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020

(iii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

Indirect (1) - held by Tregeare Pty Ltd

change

(i)

3,013,136 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15

December 2021

Indirect (2) - held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd

(i)

13,565,384 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

(ii)

200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before

27 October 2020

(iii)

76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15

December 2021

Nature of change

Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October

exercise of options, issue of securities under

2019.

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/4/2012

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED
03:13aWOLLONGONG COAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
11/27WOLLONGONG COAL : Results of Meeting
PU
11/27WOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
11/26WOLLONGONG COAL : Drilling Commences at the Golden Cup Project
PU
11/18WOLLONGONG COAL : Gujarat NRE India - Litigation Update
PU
11/12WOLLONGONG COAL : Restructuring Support Agreement
PU
10/29WOLLONGONG COAL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
10/24WOLLONGONG COAL : Regulator Investigation Concluded
PU
09/13WOLLONGONG COAL : Results of Annul General Meeting 2019
PU
09/12WOLLONGONG COAL : AGM 2019 - CEO Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 74,9 M
Chart WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wollongong Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell Frank Jakeman Chief Executive Officer
Milind Kantilal Oza Executive Chairman
Wayne Sly Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED0.00%51
GLENCORE-14.91%42 294
COAL INDIA-17.86%17 728
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.65%7 856
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED10.94%5 693
ADARO ENERGY TBK PT--.--%2 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group