Wollongong Coal : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
11/29/2019 | 03:13am EST
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Great Northern Minerals Limited
(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)
ABN
22 000 002 111
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Cameron McLean
Date of last notice
24 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Indirect (1)
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is
(including registered holder)
a director
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
25 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Direct
change
1,103,500 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd
5,150,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Class
Direct
(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023
(iii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020
Indirect
(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023
(iii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
Direct
(i) 220,700 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 110,350 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023
(iii) 110,350 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020
Indirect
(i) 1,030,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023
(iii) 515,000Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$12,507
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
Direct
change
(i)
1,324,200 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
110,350 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
(iii)
110,350 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1
May 2020
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd
(i)
6,180,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
515,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July
2023
(iii)
515,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1
May 2020
Nature of change
Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer on basis of one (1) New
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
Share for every five (5) existing Shares held, together with one (1) free
exercise of options, issue of securities under
attaching New Listed Option for every two (2) New Shares issued under the
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
Rights Issue and one (1) free attaching New Unlisted Option for every two
buy-back
(2) New Shares issued under the Rights Issue and as per Prospectus dated 1
November 2019.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Great Northern Minerals Limited
(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)
ABN
22 000 002 111
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Cameron McLean
Date of last notice
24 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Indirect (1)
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Mclean is
(including registered holder)
a director;
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
24 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Direct
change
9,375,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd
51,500,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Class
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Number acquired
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
Direct
change
1,103,500 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Indirect (1) - held by Remlain Pty Ltd
5,150,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Nature of change
Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October
exercise of options, issue of securities under
2019.
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Great Northern Minerals Limited
(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)
ABN
22 000 002 111
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Simon Peters
Date of last notice
24 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect (1)
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1) held by Mr Simon Andrew Peters and Ms Emma Frances Vogel
(including registered holder)
ATF Perseus Superfund A/C, an entity of which Mr Peters is a beneficiary
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
25 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Direct
change
(i) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October
2020
Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C
(i) 1,997,884 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December
2021
Class
Indirect
(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(iii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023
(iv) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
Indirect
(i) 399,577 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(iii) 199,789 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1 July 2023
(iv) 199,789 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before 1 May 2020
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$3,995.77
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
Direct
change
(i)
200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27
October 2020
Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C
(i)
2,397,461 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15
December 2021
(iii)
199,789 Listed Options exercisable at $0.022 on or before 1
July 2023
(iv)
199,789 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.016 on or before
1 May 2020
Nature of change
Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer on basis of one (1) New
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
Share for every five (5) existing Shares held, together with one (1) free
exercise of options, issue of securities under
attaching New Listed Option for every two (2) New Shares issued under the
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
Rights Issue and one (1) free attaching New Unlisted Option for every two
buy-back
(2) New Shares issued under the Rights Issue and as per Prospectus dated 1
November 2019.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Great Northern Minerals Limited
(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)
ABN
22 000 002 111
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Simon Peters
Date of last notice
19 July 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Indirect (1)
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1) held by Mr Simon Andrew Peters and Ms Emma Frances Vogel
(including registered holder)
ATF Perseus Superfund A/C, an entity of which Mr Peters is a beneficiary
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
24 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Direct
change
(i) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October
2020
Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C
(i) 19,978,846 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15
December 2021
Class
Direct
(i) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020
Indirect
(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021
Number acquired
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
Direct
change
(i) 200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 27 October
2020
Indirect (1) - held by Perseus Superfund A/C
(i) 1,997,884 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15 December
2021
Nature of change
Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October
exercise of options, issue of securities under
2019.
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Great Northern Minerals Limited
(previously Greenpower Energy Limited)
ABN
22 000 002 111
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gerard King
Date of last notice
20 April 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect (1) & (2)
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1) held by Tregeare Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr King is a
(including registered holder)
director;
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
Indirect (2) held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr
giving rise to the relevant interest.
King is a director;
Date of change
24 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Indirect (1) - held by Tregeare Pty Ltd
change
(i) 30,131,362 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December
2021
Indirect (2) - held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd
(i) 135,653,846 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27
October 2020
(iii) 769,230 Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December
2021
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Indirect (1)
(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021
Indirect (2)
(i) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii) Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 27 October 2020
(iii) Listed Options exercisable at $0.018 on or before 15 December 2021
Number acquired
Nil
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
Indirect (1) - held by Tregeare Pty Ltd
change
(i)
3,013,136 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15
December 2021
Indirect (2) - held by Pandora Nominees Pty Ltd
(i)
13,565,384 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
(ii)
200,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.30 on or before
27 October 2020
(iii)
76,923 Listed Options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 15
December 2021
Nature of change
Company consolidated its share capital on 24 October 2019 as per
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
Shareholder approval received at the General Meeting held on 18 October
exercise of options, issue of securities under
2019.
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
