Wollongong Coal : Drilling Commences at the Golden Cup Project

27 November 2019

Drilling Commences at the Golden Cup Project, Qld

Great Northern Minerals Limited ("Great Northern Minerals" or the "Company") (ASX:GPP, to be GNM) has commenced a highly anticipated Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Company's Golden Cup Project in Northern Queensland.

Highlights:

RC drilling program of 9 holes has now commenced;

Drilling designed to confirm previous drill results and to test for downdip extensions to known gold mineralisation beneath Open Pits 1, 2 & 3;

Drill rig to mobilise to the Big Rush Project upon completion of the Golden Cup program;

Mineralisation under historic mined pits offers significant potential for resource extention.

Golden Cup

At the Golden Cup Project an RC drilling program has now commenced to confirm previous results and to test for downdip extensions to known gold mineralisation beneath Open Pits 1, 2 & 3.

The Golden Cup Project was mined as 9 open pits between 1988 - 1993 with oxide ore processed via an onsite heap leach operation. A total of 201,081 tonnes of ore was processed with a recovered grade of 2.83g/t Au producing 18,296 ounces of Au. The resource potential at depth and along strike of the high-grade open pits is untested and represents a strong exploration/development target for the Company moving forward.

