Wollongong Coal : Drilling Commences at the Golden Cup Project

ASX ANNOUNCMENT
27 November 2019
Drilling Commences at the Golden Cup Project, Qld
Great Northern Minerals Limited ("Great Northern Minerals" or the "Company") (ASX:GPP, to be GNM) has commenced a highly anticipated Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Company's Golden Cup Project in Northern Queensland.
Highlights:
RC drilling program of 9 holes has now commenced;
Drilling designed to confirm previous drill results and to test for downdip extensions to known gold mineralisation beneath Open Pits 1, 2 & 3;
Drill rig to mobilise to the Big Rush Project upon completion of the Golden Cup program;
Mineralisation under historic mined pits offers significant potential for resource extention.
Golden Cup
At the Golden Cup Project an RC drilling program has now commenced to confirm previous results and to test for downdip extensions to known gold mineralisation beneath Open Pits 1, 2 & 3.
The Golden Cup Project was mined as 9 open pits between 1988 - 1993 with oxide ore processed via an onsite heap leach operation. A total of 201,081 tonnes of ore was processed with a recovered grade of 2.83g/t Au producing 18,296 ounces of Au. The resource potential at depth and along strike of the high-grade open pits is untested and represents a strong exploration/development target for the Company moving forward.
Managing Director Cameron McLean commented, "These historic pits were only shut down because of unecomonic gold prices and are very shallow. Previous deeper drill holes indicate mineralisation exists beneath Golden Cup and the other pits, and confirmation of that could accelerate Great Northern Minerals into Resource definition and we are very excited to get the drills turning and the results in for assay."
Photo 1: Open Pit 2 - Golden Cup Gold Mine
Figure 1: Location of the Golden Cup, Camel Creek & Big Rush gold projects
Figure 2: Site layout at the Golden Cup gold projects
About Great Northern Minerals Limited
Great Northern Minerals Limited (GNM) is an ASX-listed gold focussed explorer. The Company's gold projects in North Queensland include the historic Golden Cup, Camel Creek and Big Rush Gold Mines and exploration ground surrounding these historic mining operations.
***ENDS***
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Andrew Jones, an employee of Great Northern Minerals Limited. Mr Jones is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves." Mr Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
Disclaimer
