Wollongong Coal : Gujarat NRE India - Litigation Update

11/18/2019 | 01:55am EST

Wollongong Coal

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone

+61 2 4223 6800

Fax

+61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

18 November 2019

Ms Melissa Lim

Listings Adviser

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code: WLC

High Court of Australia's Decision in Dispute with Gujarat NRE India

The Company refers to announcement made on 12 June 2019.

On 15 November 2019, the High Court of Australia refused Gujarat NRE India's application for special leave to appeal with costs. The application sought to overturn the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of New South Wales's judgment dated 11 June 2019, which had dismissed Gujarat NRE India's claim under an indemnity in the sum of $15,106,397.48.

The dismissal of the application brings to an end the substantive aspects of the litigation brought by Gujarat NRE India. The parties' respective costs in the trial proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales will now need to be resolved.

For further details, please contact the Company Secretary.

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary

Ph: 02 4223 6830

Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 06:54:05 UTC
