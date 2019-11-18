Wollongong Coal : Gujarat NRE India - Litigation Update

18 November 2019
Ms Melissa Lim
Listings Adviser
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ASX Code: WLC
High Court of Australia's Decision in Dispute with Gujarat NRE India
The Company refers to announcement made on 12 June 2019.
On 15 November 2019, the High Court of Australia refused Gujarat NRE India's application for special leave to appeal with costs. The application sought to overturn the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of New South Wales's judgment dated 11 June 2019, which had dismissed Gujarat NRE India's claim under an indemnity in the sum of $15,106,397.48.
The dismissal of the application brings to an end the substantive aspects of the litigation brought by Gujarat NRE India. The parties' respective costs in the trial proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales will now need to be resolved.
For further details, please contact the Company Secretary.
Sanjay Sharma
Company Secretary
Ph: 02 4223 6830
Fax: 02 4283 7449
Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au