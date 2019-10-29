Log in
Wollongong Coal : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

10/29/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Wollongong Coal Limited

Financial Statements

For the Half Year Ended 30 September 2019

Wollongong Coal Limited

Contents

For the Half Year Ended 30 September 2019

Page

Financial Statements

Directors' Report

1

Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

5

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6

Statement of Financial Position

7

Statement of Changes in Equity

8

Statement of Cash Flows

10

Notes to the Financial Statements

11

Directors' Declaration

29

Independent Auditor's Review Report

30

Wollongong Coal Limited

Directors' Report

30 September 2019

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity consisting of Wollongong Coal Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'company', 'WLC' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half year ended 30 September 2019.

Directors

The following persons were the directors of Wollongong Coal Limited during the whole of the financial period and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Mr Milind K Oza

Dr Andrew E. Firek

Mr Sanjay Kumar Srivastava (appointed 7 May 2019)

Mr Dipen Rughani (appointed 16 August 2019)

Mr Maurice Anghie (ceased on 23 July 2019 due to death)

Mr Devendra Vyas (resigned on 1 April 2019)

Principal activities

The principal activities of the consolidated entity during the financial period were:

  • Wongawilli Colliery was put under care and maintenance;
  • Underground Expansion Plan (UEP) for mining at Russell Vale was submitted;
  • Currently focusing on responding to submission received on the proposed UEP; and
  • Russell Vale mine being prepared for mining post UEP approval.

Review of Operations

During the half year the consolidated entity's total production was nil tonnes of ROM (run of mine) coal from the Wongawilli colliery. Total revenue of the consolidated entity was $7,069,000 (123,953 tonnes sold) compared to $34,440,000 (231,513 tonnes sold) for 6 months to 30 September 2018. The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $77,454,000 (30 September 2018: $62,267,000). The net cash used in operating activities for the financial half year is $54,719,000 (30 September 2018: $15,542,000).

The loss for the half year is after a net foreign exchange loss of $28,632,000 (30 September 2018: $33,533,000) that mainly relates to the change in exchange rate between the US dollar and Australian dollar on the consolidated entity's borrowings in US dollars. The consolidated entity's borrowings are in US dollars therefore the fluctuation in exchange rates gives rise on conversion to a gain or loss depending on the direction of the movement.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:06:08 UTC
