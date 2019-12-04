Wollongong Coal : Pause in trading

Market Release
Dec 5, 2019
GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Security Code: GNM
Pause in Trading
Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused
pending a further announcement.
Dec 5, 2019
