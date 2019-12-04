Log in
WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED

WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED

(WLC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/09
0.008 AUD
0.008 AUD   --.--%
12/04WOLLONGONG COAL : Pause in trading
PU
12/04WOLLONGONG COAL : RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in QLD
PU
11/29WOLLONGONG COAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
Wollongong Coal : Pause in trading

12/04/2019 | 11:45pm EST

Market Release

Dec 5, 2019

GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

Security Code: GNM

Pause in Trading

Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused

pending a further announcement.

Wade Baggott

ASX Listings Compliance

Dec 5, 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:44:05 UTC
NameTitle
Mitchell Frank Jakeman Chief Executive Officer
Milind Kantilal Oza Executive Chairman
Wayne Sly Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED0.00%51
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-12.11%47 206
GLENCORE-19.12%40 466
COAL INDIA-14.60%17 663
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED14.25%11 671
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-1.94%7 824
