Wollongong Coal : RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in QLD

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 December 2019

RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in North

Queensland

Great Northern Minerals Limited ("Great Northern Minerals" or the "Company") (ASX:GNM) is pleased to announce that Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is now underway at the Company's Big Rush Gold Project in Northern Queensland (Photo 1).

Highlights:

RC drilling program now underway at the Big Rush Gold Project, the largest historic gold producer of the Company's three historic gold mines.

Big Rush drilling program designed to validate historic drilling information.

Conceptual Resource target between 115,000 and 348,000 ounces gold

Golden Cup drill program complete with results expected over the coming weeks.

Big Rush

RC drilling is now underway at the Big Rush Gold Project, located on 3 granted Mining Leases, 200km West of Townsville (Figure 2). The program of approximately 1,000m is designed to confirm historic drilling and allow the estimation of a JORC-compliant gold resource at Big Rush. The Big Rush Gold Project has a near surface exploration target of between 115,756 ounces and 347,267 ounces of Au down to a 100m vertical depth (ASX release 11 July 2019). The potential quantity and grade of the defined Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The planned drilling program is confined to the Central Pit area at Big Rush. The Central Pit area represents a small part of the Big Rush mineralised system which extends for a kilometre both north and south of the Central Pit (Figure 1). The drilling of these extensions represents a strong exploration target which the Company will look to test in the next program.

