WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED

WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED

(WLC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/09
0.008 AUD   --.--%
05:25pWOLLONGONG COAL : RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in QLD
PU
11/29WOLLONGONG COAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
11/27WOLLONGONG COAL : Results of Meeting
PU
Wollongong Coal : RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in QLD

12/04/2019 | 05:25pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 December 2019

RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in North

Queensland

Great Northern Minerals Limited ("Great Northern Minerals" or the "Company") (ASX:GNM) is pleased to announce that Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is now underway at the Company's Big Rush Gold Project in Northern Queensland (Photo 1).

Highlights:

  • RC drilling program now underway at the Big Rush Gold Project, the largest historic gold producer of the Company's three historic gold mines.
  • Big Rush drilling program designed to validate historic drilling information.
  • Conceptual Resource target between 115,000 and 348,000 ounces gold
  • Golden Cup drill program complete with results expected over the coming weeks.

Big Rush

RC drilling is now underway at the Big Rush Gold Project, located on 3 granted Mining Leases, 200km West of Townsville (Figure 2). The program of approximately 1,000m is designed to confirm historic drilling and allow the estimation of a JORC-compliant gold resource at Big Rush. The Big Rush Gold Project has a near surface exploration target of between 115,756 ounces and 347,267 ounces of Au down to a 100m vertical depth (ASX release 11 July 2019). The potential quantity and grade of the defined Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The planned drilling program is confined to the Central Pit area at Big Rush. The Central Pit area represents a small part of the Big Rush mineralised system which extends for a kilometre both north and south of the Central Pit (Figure 1). The drilling of these extensions represents a strong exploration target which the Company will look to test in the next program.

Great Northern Minerals Limited

T: +618 6214

0148

ABN 22 000 002 111

Level 1, 33 Colin Street

www.greatnorthernminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA

6005

1

Photo 1: Drilling underway at the Company's Big Rush Gold Project

Figure 1: Location of historically mined pits, heap leach pad, mining lease boundaries and new EPM

application at Big Rush Gold Mine

Golden Cup

An RC drilling program at the Golden Cup Gold Project has now been completed with a total of 8 holes drilled for 639 metres. Drilling was undertaken by contractor Eagle Drilling NQ Pty Ltd of Charters Towers. The entire length of each drill hole has been sampled, either as 1m or composited samples, and these 302 samples are at Intertek Ltd's assay laboratory in Townsville with assay results expected over the coming weeks.

Great Northern Minerals Limited

T: +618 6214

0148

ABN 22 000 002 111

Level 1, 33 Colin Street

www.greatnorthernminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA

6005

2

Figure 2:

Location of the Company's project in Northern Queensland

Table 1:

Drilling Completed at the Golden Cup Gold Project

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Map Grid

Dip

Azimuth

EOH

Local Grid

GCRC074

358856

7908949

GDA94 Zone 55

-60

315

64

1290mN

GCRC075

358958

7909086

GDA94 Zone 55

-55

315

71

1450mN

GCRC076

359095

7909218

GDA94 Zone 55

-50

315

83

1640mN

GCRC077

359127

7909272

GDA94 Zone 55

-50

315

65

1700mN

GCRC078

359029

7909663

GDA94 Zone 55

-60

315

65

1860mN

GCRC079

359063

7909627

GDA94 Zone 55

-60

315

101

1860mN

GCRC080

359067

7909642

GDA94 Zone 55

-60

315

89

1880mN

GCRC081

359090

7909653

GDA94 Zone 55

-60

315

101

1900mN

About Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited is an ASX-listed gold focused explorer. The Company's projects include the Golden Cup, Camel Creek and Big Rush Gold Mines in Queensland. These historic surface pit mines produced over 150,000 oz up to the mid-1990's at an average grade >2g/t Au.

***ENDS***

For more information please contact:

Managing Director

Investor Relations

Cameron McLean

Peter Taylor, NWR Communications

info@greatnorthernminerals.com.au

+61 412 036 231

Great Northern Minerals Limited

T: +618 6214 0148

ABN 22 000 002 111

Level 1, 33 Colin Street

www.greatnorthernminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA 6005

3

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Andrew Jones, an employee of Great Northern Minerals Limited. Mr Jones is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves." Mr Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Great Northern Minerals Limited

T: +618 6214

0148

ABN 22 000 002 111

Level 1, 33 Colin Street

www.greatnorthernminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA

6005

4

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:24:03 UTC
