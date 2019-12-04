Wollongong Coal : RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in QLD

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
5 December 2019
RC Drilling Underway at Big Rush Gold Project in North
Queensland
Great Northern Minerals Limited ("Great Northern Minerals" or the "Company") (ASX:GNM) is pleased to announce that Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is now underway at the Company's Big Rush Gold Project in Northern Queensland (Photo 1).
Highlights:
RC drilling program now underway at the Big Rush Gold Project, the largest historic gold producer of the Company's three historic gold mines.
Big Rush drilling program designed to validate historic drilling information.
Conceptual Resource target between 115,000 and 348,000 ounces gold
Golden Cup drill program complete with results expected over the coming weeks.
Big Rush
RC drilling is now underway at the Big Rush Gold Project, located on 3 granted Mining Leases, 200km West of Townsville (Figure 2). The program of approximately 1,000m is designed to confirm historic drilling and allow the estimation of a JORC-compliant gold resource at Big Rush. The Big Rush Gold Project has a near surface exploration target of between 115,756 ounces and 347,267 ounces of Au down to a 100m vertical depth (ASX release 11 July 2019). The potential quantity and grade of the defined Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The planned drilling program is confined to the Central Pit area at Big Rush. The Central Pit area represents a small part of the Big Rush mineralised system which extends for a kilometre both north and south of the Central Pit (Figure 1). The drilling of these extensions represents a strong exploration target which the Company will look to test in the next program.
Photo 1: Drilling underway at the Company's Big Rush Gold Project
Figure 1: Location of historically mined pits, heap leach pad, mining lease boundaries and new EPM
application at Big Rush Gold Mine
Golden Cup
An RC drilling program at the Golden Cup Gold Project has now been completed with a total of 8 holes drilled for 639 metres. Drilling was undertaken by contractor Eagle Drilling NQ Pty Ltd of Charters Towers. The entire length of each drill hole has been sampled, either as 1m or composited samples, and these 302 samples are at Intertek Ltd's assay laboratory in Townsville with assay results expected over the coming weeks.
Table 1:
Drilling Completed at the Golden Cup Gold Project
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Map Grid
Dip
Azimuth
EOH
Local Grid
GCRC074
358856
7908949
GDA94 Zone 55
-60
315
64
1290mN
GCRC075
358958
7909086
GDA94 Zone 55
-55
315
71
1450mN
GCRC076
359095
7909218
GDA94 Zone 55
-50
315
83
1640mN
GCRC077
359127
7909272
GDA94 Zone 55
-50
315
65
1700mN
GCRC078
359029
7909663
GDA94 Zone 55
-60
315
65
1860mN
GCRC079
359063
7909627
GDA94 Zone 55
-60
315
101
1860mN
GCRC080
359067
7909642
GDA94 Zone 55
-60
315
89
1880mN
GCRC081
359090
7909653
GDA94 Zone 55
-60
315
101
1900mN
About Great Northern Minerals Limited
Great Northern Minerals Limited is an ASX-listed gold focused explorer. The Company's projects include the Golden Cup, Camel Creek and Big Rush Gold Mines in Queensland. These historic surface pit mines produced over 150,000 oz up to the mid-1990's at an average grade >2g/t Au.
For more information please contact:
|
Managing Director
Investor Relations
Cameron McLean
Peter Taylor, NWR Communications
info@greatnorthernminerals.com.au
+61 412 036 231
Great Northern Minerals Limited
T: +618 6214 0148
ABN 22 000 002 111
Level 1, 33 Colin Street
www.greatnorthernminerals.com.au
West Perth, WA 6005
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Andrew Jones, an employee of Great Northern Minerals Limited. Mr Jones is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves." Mr Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
