Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wollongong Coal Limited    WLC   AU000000WLC0

WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED

(WLC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/09
0.008 AUD   --.--%
06:05pWOLLONGONG COAL : Restructuring Support Agreement
PU
10/29WOLLONGONG COAL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
10/24WOLLONGONG COAL : Regulator Investigation Concluded
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wollongong Coal : Restructuring Support Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:05pm EST

Wollongong Coal

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone

+61 2 4223 6800

Fax

+61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

12 November 2019

Ms Melissa Lim

Listings Adviser

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code: WLC

WLC and other related entities enter into a restructuring support agreement

We refer to our previous announcement dated 19 March 2019 ("19 March Announcement"). Unless expressly stated otherwise, defined terms and expressions in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the 19 March Announcement.

Further to the statements made in the 19 March Announcement, a group of creditors ("Supporting Creditors") in respect of the Facilities have entered into a restructuring support agreement ("RSA") with the Company, Wongawilli Coal Pty. Ltd, Oceania Coal Resources NL, JSPAL, Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Limited and Jindal Steel & Power Limited.

Under the terms of the RSA, the Supporting Creditors have agreed to a standstill under the Facilities pending the negotiation of final binding documentation for a restructuring in respect of WLC and JSPAL. The standstill arrangements under the RSA are conditional on numerous conditions to be fulfilled by the agreeing parties. The Parties have agreed to negotiate and finalise the restructuring documents by the 30th November 2019.

The Company will make further announcements as the restructuring progresses and will undertake all procedural approvals required under law once the scheme is finalised. Persons dealing with the Company should exercise caution pending such further announcements. The restructuring of

Wollongong Coal

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone

+61 2 4223 6800

Fax

+61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

the Facilities carries significant execution risk and is conditional. No assurance may be given at this time regarding the restructuring.

For further details, please contact the Company Secretary.

Sanjay Sharma Company Secretary Ph: 02 4223 6830 Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 23:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED
06:05pWOLLONGONG COAL : Restructuring Support Agreement
PU
10/29WOLLONGONG COAL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
10/24WOLLONGONG COAL : Regulator Investigation Concluded
PU
09/13WOLLONGONG COAL : Results of Annul General Meeting 2019
PU
09/12WOLLONGONG COAL : AGM 2019 - CEO Presentation
PU
08/19WOLLONGONG COAL : Appointment of Director
PU
08/09WOLLONGONG COAL : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
08/09WOLLONGONG COAL : Notice of General Meeting
PU
07/25WOLLONGONG COAL : Final Director's Interest Notice MA
PU
07/23WOLLONGONG COAL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 74,9 M
Chart WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wollongong Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell Frank Jakeman Chief Executive Officer
Milind Kantilal Oza Executive Chairman
Wayne Sly Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED0.00%52
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.15%49 797
GLENCORE-15.74%43 913
COAL INDIA-13.08%18 446
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED13.44%11 886
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.29%8 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group