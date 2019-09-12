Log in
WOLLONGONG COAL : AGM 2019 - CEO Presentation
PU
08/19WOLLONGONG COAL : Appointment of Director
PU
08/09WOLLONGONG COAL : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
Wollongong Coal : AGM 2019 - CEO Presentation

09/12/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

AGM

CEO report

September 2019

Slide 1

1. Business Overview: September 2018- April 2019

  • Wongawilli production was not consistent for the period and continued to strain the business
  • Ongoing roof failures in old roadways increased the Risk levels prompting a closure by the company for the old Nebo section of the mine in March 2019
  • Wongawilli in C&M mode and designing final seals for 2 entries as well as securing all areas and major infrastructure. Fans turned off to save power and allow natural ventilation without any WHS impacts.
  • Russell Vale ongoing on C&M with a planned schedule of work to align with the Approvals timeframe in late 2019.
  • Additional windfall of being able to transfer good equipment between the mines to save capex requirements.

Slide 2

1. Business overview (cont): April - September 2019

  • Major Change decision about stopping Nebo section of Wongawilli to reduce operating and financial risks to WCL - March 19.
  • Ongoing work to finalise all critical areas of previous submissions that needed to be addressed with a range of consultation forums held with government and community groups - April - June 19.
  • Russell Vale Emplacement coal moved and sold (2 cargoes) on time - April - end July 19.
  • Submission has been on "public exhibition" - mid July 19
    • DPEI internal review did not highlight any serious concerns or responses back to UMWELT and WCL
    • All major government departments are now directly enquiring with WCL on specific areas of the report for their assessment.
    • Process is expected to be completed by end August 19.
    • DPEI Response will come back with any additional areas that need to be addressed
    • WCL and Umwelt will then undertake any additional studies to complete our response and resubmit
    • DPIE will review and then prepare for the Independent Planning Committee for review.
    • IPC will review and allow questions and deliberate as next steps
    • Expected date subject to IPC being favourable will end Q4 2019.
  • ASIC concerns addressed. WCL needs to submit their case for lifting suspension from ASX.
  • Board and Snr Executive Business Risk training and review undertaken - August 19.

Slide 3

3. Health & Safety

Wongawilli performance was above industry average for both LTIFR and TRCFR.

This appeared to be a combination of a high portion of contractor numbers, difficult old mine workings, and inconsistent production. However, since mine is on C&M performance has improved substantially.

Russell Vale with ongoing focus has now got its LTIFR and positive lead safety indicators in the lower quartile. This is also in a period with a lot of work being undertaken to get the mine ready for operations after a 4 year shut down.

Russell Vale Coal emplacement removal. No major issues or injuries to personnel have occurred at either operations or with the trucking of coal from Russell Vale to Huntley mine and the coal terminal.

This has been an excellent quarter, with the redundancies, recovering equipment and ongoing work with the compliance and notification investigations.

Ongoing focus of the Inspectorate and Investigation units on non compliance notifications and improvement notices.

Critical review of Principal Hazard Management plans and specific risk assessments associated with the key areas identified. Also identified Consulting groups for specific third party expertise to overview our re-entry planning and work.

More standardised reports will be used across site for both lag and lead indicators.

Executive formal Environment, Safety and Health Committee to be formulated on a monthly basis:

  • Functions to look at E,S&H, compliance, notifications, equipment coding ,audit reports, effectiveness and performance.

Slide 4

Russell Vale - Operations

Safety Incidents

  • No safety incidents.

Lead Indicators

  • SLAMS YTD - 100%

PITS YTD - 100%

  • Work orders completed:
    • mechanical - 100%;
    • mining - 100%;
    • electrical - 100%.
  • Strata tell-tales read - no movement after weekly audits.

RUSSELL VALE Health and Safety Report 2019

Topic

Jan

FEB

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Lag Indicators

LTI

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LTIFR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total Recordables

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

12 Month Rolling Average TRIFR

TRIFR

0

0

0

0

41

38

51

43

0

0

0

0

Contractor TRIFR

0

0

0

0

Contractor LTI

0

0

0

0

Severity Rate

0

0

0

0

Environment Inc

0

0

0

0

Directives

6

0

1

0

Manning Numbers

23

23

23

23

Lead Indicators

Jan

FEB

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Slams

85%

100%

100%

100%

PITS

100%

100%

100%

100%

Hazard ID,s

5

2

5

5

RA,s

8

2

2

2

Document Review

20

6

12

4

Hour Worked

Business Confidential

Slide 5



Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:06:00 UTC
NameTitle
Mitchell Frank Jakeman Chief Executive Officer
Milind Oza Chairman
Wayne Sly Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurice Anghie Independent Non-Executive Director
