Wollongong Coal : AGM 2019 - CEO Presentation

3. Health & Safety

Wongawilli performance was above industry average for both LTIFR and TRCFR.

This appeared to be a combination of a high portion of contractor numbers, difficult old mine workings, and inconsistent production. However, since mine is on C&M performance has improved substantially.

Russell Vale with ongoing focus has now got its LTIFR and positive lead safety indicators in the lower quartile. This is also in a period with a lot of work being undertaken to get the mine ready for operations after a 4 year shut down.

Russell Vale Coal emplacement removal. No major issues or injuries to personnel have occurred at either operations or with the trucking of coal from Russell Vale to Huntley mine and the coal terminal.

This has been an excellent quarter, with the redundancies, recovering equipment and ongoing work with the compliance and notification investigations.

Ongoing focus of the Inspectorate and Investigation units on non compliance notifications and improvement notices.

Critical review of Principal Hazard Management plans and specific risk assessments associated with the key areas identified. Also identified Consulting groups for specific third party expertise to overview our re-entry planning and work.

More standardised reports will be used across site for both lag and lead indicators.

Executive formal Environment, Safety and Health Committee to be formulated on a monthly basis: