Wollongong Coal : Annual Report to shareholders

WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED Appendix 4E Final Report Company details Name of entity: Wollongong Coal Limited ABN: 28 111 244 896 Reporting period: For the year ended 31 March 2019 Previous period: For the year ended 31 March 2018

Results for announcement to the market

Change % Change $ '000 Revenue from ordinary activities Up 134% to 62,539 Profit / (Loss)from ordinary activities after tax attributable Down 415% to (379,230) to members Net Profit / (Loss) after tax attributable to members Down 415% to (379,230) Interim and final dividends per security (Franked at 0%, No change - to - 2018: 0%)

During the financial year the consolidated entity's total production of ROM coal was 343,000 tonnes from the Wongawilli Colliery as compared to 190,000 tonnes in the previous financial year ending on 31 March 2018.

Total revenue of the consolidated entity was $62,539,000 (2018: $26,703,000). The revenue was from the sale of ROM coal produced from the Wongawilli Colliery.

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $379,230,600 (2018: $73,611,000)

The loss is after a net foreign exchange loss of $44,412,000 (2018: $2,781,000) that mainly relates to the change in the exchange rate between the US dollar and Australian dollar on the consolidated entity's US dollar borrowings. The net current liabilities of $925,496,000 (2018: $828,919,000) include borrowings and working capital facilities of $893,169,000 (2018: $782,882,000) which have been entirely classified as current liabilities to comply with Accounting Standards AASB 101 'Presentation of Financial Statements', due to breaches of financial covenants. The expected principal repayment due on borrowings for the year ending 31 March 2020 is 79,485,000.