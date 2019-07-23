Log in
WOLLONGONG COAL LTD

(WLC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/09
0.008 AUD   --.--%
Wollongong Coal : Annual Report to shareholders

07/23/2019

WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED

Appendix 4E

Final Report

Company details

Name of entity:

Wollongong Coal Limited

ABN:

28 111 244 896

Reporting period:

For the year ended 31 March 2019

Previous period:

For the year ended 31 March 2018

Results for announcement to the market

Change

% Change

$ '000

Revenue from ordinary activities

Up

134%

to

62,539

Profit / (Loss)from ordinary activities after tax attributable

Down

415%

to

(379,230)

to members

Net Profit / (Loss) after tax attributable to members

Down

415%

to

(379,230)

Interim and final dividends per security (Franked at 0%,

No change

-

to

-

2018: 0%)

During the financial year the consolidated entity's total production of ROM coal was 343,000 tonnes from the Wongawilli Colliery as compared to 190,000 tonnes in the previous financial year ending on 31 March 2018.

Total revenue of the consolidated entity was $62,539,000 (2018: $26,703,000). The revenue was from the sale of ROM coal produced from the Wongawilli Colliery.

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $379,230,600 (2018: $73,611,000)

The loss is after a net foreign exchange loss of $44,412,000 (2018: $2,781,000) that mainly relates to the change in the exchange rate between the US dollar and Australian dollar on the consolidated entity's US dollar borrowings. The net current liabilities of $925,496,000 (2018: $828,919,000) include borrowings and working capital facilities of $893,169,000 (2018: $782,882,000) which have been entirely classified as current liabilities to comply with Accounting Standards AASB 101 'Presentation of Financial Statements', due to breaches of financial covenants. The expected principal repayment due on borrowings for the year ending 31 March 2020 is 79,485,000.

Dividends

No dividends were declared or paid during the period.

Net tangible assets

Consolidated

Consolidated

Year Ended

Year Ended

31 March 2019

31 March 2018

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

(6.44)

(2.40)

═══════

═══════

Control gained over entities

Not applicable.

Loss of control over entities

Not applicable.

Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable.

Foreign entities

Not applicable.

Wollongong Coal Limited

ABN 28 111 244 896

Annual Report - 31 March 2019

Wollongong Coal Limited

For the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Contents

Corporate directory

2

Directors' report

3

Corporate governance statement

28

Auditor's independence declaration

48

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

49

Statement of financial position

50

Statement of changes in equity

51

Statement of cash flows

53

Notes to the financial statements

54

Directors' declaration

119

Independent auditor's report to the members of Wollongong Coal Limited

120

Shareholder information

126

Wollongong Coal Limited

Director's report

For the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Directors

Mr Milind Oza (Executive Chairman)

Dr Andrew E. Firek

Mr Maurice Anghie

Mr Sanjay Kumar Srivastava

Management

Mr Mitchell Jakeman (CEO)

Mr Wayne Sly (COO)

Mr Anil Kumar Jain (CFO)

Mr Sanjay Sharma (Company Secretary)

Mr Brian Almeida (Head - HR)

Mr Devendra Vyas (Head - Commercial)

Registered office

Lot 31

7 Princes Highway, corner of Bellambi Lane

Corrimal, NSW 2518

Ph: +61 (02) 4223 6830

Fx: +61 (02) 4283 7449

Principal place of business

Lot 31

7 Princes Highway, corner of Bellambi Lane

Corrimal, NSW 2518

Share register

Boardroom Pty Limited

Level 12

225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

Ph: 1300 737 760

Fx: 1300 653 459

Auditor

UHY Haines Norton

Level 11

1 York Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

Bankers/Lenders

State Bank of India

Deutsche Bank, London

SC Lowy

Punjab National Bank, Hong Kong

Union Bank Of India, Hong Kong

Export Import Bank of India, London

Punjab National Bank International Limited, London

Canara Bank, London

UCO Bank, Hong Kong

Bank of Baroda, London

Carvel Investors

Stock exchange listing

Wollongong Coal Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange

(ASX code: WLC)

Website

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 03:34:04 UTC
