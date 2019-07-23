Wollongong Coal : Annual Report to shareholders

|
|
WOLLONGONG COAL LIMITED
|
|
Appendix 4E
|
|
Final Report
|
Company details
|
|
Name of entity:
|
Wollongong Coal Limited
|
ABN:
|
28 111 244 896
|
Reporting period:
|
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
Previous period:
|
For the year ended 31 March 2018
Results for announcement to the market
|
|
Change
|
% Change
|
|
$ '000
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Up
|
134%
|
to
|
62,539
|
Profit / (Loss)from ordinary activities after tax attributable
|
Down
|
415%
|
to
|
(379,230)
|
to members
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit / (Loss) after tax attributable to members
|
Down
|
415%
|
to
|
(379,230)
|
Interim and final dividends per security (Franked at 0%,
|
No change
|
-
|
to
|
-
|
2018: 0%)
|
|
|
|
During the financial year the consolidated entity's total production of ROM coal was 343,000 tonnes from the Wongawilli Colliery as compared to 190,000 tonnes in the previous financial year ending on 31 March 2018.
Total revenue of the consolidated entity was $62,539,000 (2018: $26,703,000). The revenue was from the sale of ROM coal produced from the Wongawilli Colliery.
The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $379,230,600 (2018: $73,611,000)
The loss is after a net foreign exchange loss of $44,412,000 (2018: $2,781,000) that mainly relates to the change in the exchange rate between the US dollar and Australian dollar on the consolidated entity's US dollar borrowings. The net current liabilities of $925,496,000 (2018: $828,919,000) include borrowings and working capital facilities of $893,169,000 (2018: $782,882,000) which have been entirely classified as current liabilities to comply with Accounting Standards AASB 101 'Presentation of Financial Statements', due to breaches of financial covenants. The expected principal repayment due on borrowings for the year ending 31 March 2020 is 79,485,000.
|
Dividends
|
|
|
No dividends were declared or paid during the period.
|
|
|
Net tangible assets
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
|
Year Ended
|
Year Ended
|
|
31 March 2019
|
31 March 2018
|
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
|
(6.44)
|
(2.40)
|
|
═══════
|
═══════
|
Control gained over entities
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
Loss of control over entities
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
Details of associates and joint venture entities
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
Foreign entities
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
Wollongong Coal Limited
ABN 28 111 244 896
Annual Report - 31 March 2019
Wollongong Coal Limited
For the Year Ended 31 March 2019
|
Contents
|
|
Corporate directory
|
2
|
Directors' report
|
3
|
Corporate governance statement
|
28
|
Auditor's independence declaration
|
48
|
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|
49
|
Statement of financial position
|
50
|
Statement of changes in equity
|
51
|
Statement of cash flows
|
53
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
54
|
Directors' declaration
|
119
|
Independent auditor's report to the members of Wollongong Coal Limited
|
120
|
Shareholder information
|
126
Wollongong Coal Limited
Director's report
For the Year Ended 31 March 2019
|
Directors
|
Mr Milind Oza (Executive Chairman)
|
|
Dr Andrew E. Firek
|
|
Mr Maurice Anghie
|
|
Mr Sanjay Kumar Srivastava
|
Management
|
Mr Mitchell Jakeman (CEO)
|
|
Mr Wayne Sly (COO)
|
|
Mr Anil Kumar Jain (CFO)
|
|
Mr Sanjay Sharma (Company Secretary)
|
|
Mr Brian Almeida (Head - HR)
|
|
Mr Devendra Vyas (Head - Commercial)
|
Registered office
|
Lot 31
|
|
7 Princes Highway, corner of Bellambi Lane
|
|
Corrimal, NSW 2518
|
|
Ph: +61 (02) 4223 6830
|
|
Fx: +61 (02) 4283 7449
|
Principal place of business
|
Lot 31
|
|
7 Princes Highway, corner of Bellambi Lane
|
|
Corrimal, NSW 2518
|
Share register
|
Boardroom Pty Limited
|
|
Level 12
|
|
225 George Street
|
|
Sydney, NSW 2000
|
|
Ph: 1300 737 760
|
|
Fx: 1300 653 459
|
Auditor
|
UHY Haines Norton
|
|
Level 11
|
|
1 York Street
|
|
Sydney, NSW 2000
|
Bankers/Lenders
|
State Bank of India
|
|
Deutsche Bank, London
|
|
SC Lowy
|
|
Punjab National Bank, Hong Kong
|
|
Union Bank Of India, Hong Kong
|
|
Export Import Bank of India, London
|
|
Punjab National Bank International Limited, London
|
|
Canara Bank, London
|
|
UCO Bank, Hong Kong
|
|
Bank of Baroda, London
|
|
Carvel Investors
|
Stock exchange listing
|
Wollongong Coal Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange
|
(ASX code: WLC)
|
|
Website
|
www.wollongongcoal.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 03:34:04 UTC