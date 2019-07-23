Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wollongong Coal Ltd    WLC   AU000000WLC0

WOLLONGONG COAL LTD

(WLC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/09
0.008 AUD   --.--%
10:20pWOLLONGONG COAL : Cessation of Director due to Death
PU
05/07WOLLONGONG COAL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/07WOLLONGONG COAL : Appointment of Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wollongong Coal : Cessation of Director due to Death

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Wollongong Coal

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone

+61 2 4223 6800

Fax

+61 2 4283 7449

24 July 2019

Ms Melissa Lim

Listings Adviser

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code: WLC

Cessation of Director due to Death

It is with profound sadness that the board of Wollongong Coal Limited shares the news that the non-executive director Mr Maurice Anghie has passed away on 23 July 2019.

Mr, Oza, Executive Chairman said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened. The thoughts of everyone at Wollongong Coal are with Mr Anghie's family and friends, and we extend our sincere condolences to them.

Mr Anghie was one of the longest serving directors. It was a great privilege to know and work with him."

The board wishes to acknowledge and put on record his invaluable contributions to the business as a director.

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary

Ph: 02 4223 6830

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 02:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLLONGONG COAL LTD
10:20pWOLLONGONG COAL : Cessation of Director due to Death
PU
05/07WOLLONGONG COAL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/07WOLLONGONG COAL : Appointment of Director
PU
04/03WOLLONGONG COAL : DPE Investigation and Notices
PU
04/01WOLLONGONG COAL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
04/01WOLLONGONG COAL : Director Resigns
PU
03/19WOLLONGONG COAL : Negotiations re Debt Restructuring
PU
03/18WOLLONGONG COAL : Notice to cease mining at Wongawilli Colliery
PU
03/13WOLLONGONG COAL : ASIC Determination s713(6)
PU
02/24WOLLONGONG COAL : Loan Facility Restructured
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 74,9 M
Chart WOLLONGONG COAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Wollongong Coal Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell Frank Jakeman Chief Executive Officer
Milind Oza Chairman
Wayne Sly Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurice Anghie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLLONGONG COAL LTD0.00%53
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.07%52 806
GLENCORE-5.42%45 891
COAL INDIA-7.83%19 945
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD18.95%13 138
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY0.65%7 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group