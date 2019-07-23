Wollongong Coal : Cessation of Director due to Death

24 July 2019

ASX Code: WLC

Cessation of Director due to Death

It is with profound sadness that the board of Wollongong Coal Limited shares the news that the non-executive director Mr Maurice Anghie has passed away on 23 July 2019.

Mr, Oza, Executive Chairman said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened. The thoughts of everyone at Wollongong Coal are with Mr Anghie's family and friends, and we extend our sincere condolences to them.

Mr Anghie was one of the longest serving directors. It was a great privilege to know and work with him."

The board wishes to acknowledge and put on record his invaluable contributions to the business as a director.

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary

Ph: 02 4223 6830

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au