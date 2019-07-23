Wollongong Coal : Cessation of Director due to Death

24 July 2019
Ms Melissa Lim
Listings Adviser
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ASX Code: WLC
Cessation of Director due to Death
It is with profound sadness that the board of Wollongong Coal Limited shares the news that the non-executive director Mr Maurice Anghie has passed away on 23 July 2019.
Mr, Oza, Executive Chairman said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened. The thoughts of everyone at Wollongong Coal are with Mr Anghie's family and friends, and we extend our sincere condolences to them.
Mr Anghie was one of the longest serving directors. It was a great privilege to know and work with him."
The board wishes to acknowledge and put on record his invaluable contributions to the business as a director.
Sanjay Sharma
Company Secretary
Ph: 02 4223 6830
Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au