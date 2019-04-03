Log in
WOLLONGONG COAL LTD

(WLC)
Wollongong Coal : DPE Investigation and Notices

04/03/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

3 April 2019

ASX Code: WLC

Investigation and Notices from the DPE Resources Regulators

The Department of Planning and Environment's Resources Regulator has commenced an investigation into whether Wollongong Coal Ltd has complied with its duties under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011. The investigation relates to matters that led to the issue of prohibition notices and the stop work order following an inspection of the Wongawilli Colliery on 13 March 2019, announced on 18 March 2019. Wollongong Coal continues with its risk review and will continue to assist the Resources Regulator in its investigation.

The Resources Regulator has also issued a notice under section 248B of the Mining Act 1992, seeking information and records in relation to Wollongong Coal's financial capacity to comply with its obligations under the Mining Act. The requests for information relate to the recent disclosures made to the Australian Stock Exchange on 25 February 2019 (Loan facility restructured), 14 March 2019 (ASIC determination s 713(6)), and 19 March 2019 (Negotiations re Debt Restructuring). Wollongong Coal will respond to the notices as required under the Mining Act.

For further details, please contact the Company Secretary.

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary

Ph: 02 4223 6830

Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:51:03 UTC
