Wollongong Coal : DPE Investigation and Notices

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

3 April 2019

Ms Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code: WLC

Investigation and Notices from the DPE Resources Regulators

The Department of Planning and Environment's Resources Regulator has commenced an investigation into whether Wollongong Coal Ltd has complied with its duties under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011. The investigation relates to matters that led to the issue of prohibition notices and the stop work order following an inspection of the Wongawilli Colliery on 13 March 2019, announced on 18 March 2019. Wollongong Coal continues with its risk review and will continue to assist the Resources Regulator in its investigation.

The Resources Regulator has also issued a notice under section 248B of the Mining Act 1992, seeking information and records in relation to Wollongong Coal's financial capacity to comply with its obligations under the Mining Act. The requests for information relate to the recent disclosures made to the Australian Stock Exchange on 25 February 2019 (Loan facility restructured), 14 March 2019 (ASIC determination s 713(6)), and 19 March 2019 (Negotiations re Debt Restructuring). Wollongong Coal will respond to the notices as required under the Mining Act.

For further details, please contact the Company Secretary.

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary

Ph: 02 4223 6830

Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au