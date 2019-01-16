Wollongong Coal : End of Protected Industrial Action

Wollongong Coal Head Office 7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518 ACN 111 244 896 ABN 28 111 244 896 PO Box 281 FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519 Phone Fax

+61 2 4223 6800 +61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

15 January 2019

Ms Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code:

WLCEnd of Protected Industrial Action

The Company refers to its announcement made on 11 January 2019 in relation to a protected industrial action by the contract workers engaged at the Wongawilli Colliery.

The Company is pleased to advice that it has received a notice of withdrawal of industrial action. As per the notice received from the labour hire contractor, the protected industrial action commenced on Monday 14 January 2019 ends effectively from 6:00AM on Thursday 17 January 2019.

The Company has welcomed the amicable resolution of the current labour dispute between the labour hire contractor and its employees.

Wayne Sly, Chief Operating Officer made a statement that Wollongong Coal was not a party to the dispute but it had come forward in the spirit of concern for the miners and for the community at large.

"We have offered to assist and support the labour hire contractor in meeting the contract miners' demands to ensure the dispute comes to an early resolution and miners are not severely financially impacted as a result of a lengthy strike," he said.

"We made our decision based on what would be the best outcome to benefit miners and their families."

Thank you

Sanjay Sharma Company Secretary Ph: 02 4223 6830 Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au