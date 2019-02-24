Log in
WOLLONGONG COAL LTD    WLC   AU000000WLC0

WOLLONGONG COAL LTD

(WLC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/09
0.008 AUD   --.--%
Wollongong Coal : Loan Facility Restructured

02/24/2019 | 05:17pm EST

Wollongong Coal

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane

CORRIMAL NSW 2518

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone Fax

+61 2 4223 6800 +61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

22 February 2019

Ms Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code:

WLCWLC agrees extension of maturity date on facility agreement with the lender under the USD25m facility agreement dated 28 November 2012 ("MCB Facility")

Wollongong Coal Limited ACN 111 244 896 ("Company" or "WLC") has today entered into a binding consent letter ("Consent Letter") with the lender under the MCB Facility (refer to the ASX announcements dated 24 January 2018 and 27 October 2017 for information in respect to the MCB Facility). As at 22 February 2019, approximately USD20,835,000 in principal amount is outstanding ("Outstanding Amount") under the terms of the MCB Facility.

The Consent Letter provides for the extension of the final repayment date of the amounts outstanding under the MCB Facility to 31 March 2019, with a further option to extend the final repayment date to 30 June 2019. The extension to 31 March 2019 is conditional on (amongst other matters) the Company repaying 20% of the Outstanding Amount (plus accrued interest on such amount) within 5 business days following the signing of the Consent Letter. The directors of WLC intend to fund these payments with loans provided from the Jindal Steel & Power group of companies.

The extension of the final repayment date of the MCB Facility to 30 June 2019 is conditional on (amongst other matters) the Company:

  • (i) paying all accrued and unpaid interest for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 on 31 March 2019; and

  • (ii) repaying a further 20% of the Outstanding Amount (plus accrued interest on such amount) on or before 15 April 2019.

In the event that the Company fails to adhere to the above terms, on the date of any payment default, interest on the principal amount then outstanding shall be deemed to be reinstated and/or accruing at such date, as from 31 December 2018.

For further details, please contact the Company Secretary.

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary Ph: 02 4223 6830 Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:16:05 UTC
