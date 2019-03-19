Log in
WOLLONGONG COAL LTD

(WLC)
Wollongong Coal : Negotiations re Debt Restructuring

03/19/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Wollongong Coal

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane

CORRIMAL NSW 2518

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone Fax

+61 2 4223 6800 +61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

19 March 2019

Ms Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code:

WLC

Wollongong Coal Limited and other entities in the Jindal Steel and Power Limited ("JSPLI") group entering into negotiations with a group of creditors with regards to restructuring certain indebtedness

Wollongong Coal Limited ACN 111 244 896 ("Company"), Jindal Steel and Power (Australia) Pty Ltd ACN 12 144 630 179 ("JSPAL") and other entities in the JSPLI Group ("Group") intend to enter into negotiations with a group of creditors in connection with the amendment of certain indebtedness and/or other obligations ("Transaction") under the following facility agreements:

  • 1. the US$69,000,000 (with an option to increase the facility by US$561,000,00) facility agreement originally dated 6 August 2015 (and as amended and/or restated from time to time) between, amongst others, JSPAL and the financial institutions named therein as lenders; and

  • 2. the US$98,690,000 facility agreement originally dated 24 December 2015 (and as amended and/or restated from time to time) between, amongst others, JSPAL and the financial institutions named therein as lenders,

(together, the "Facilities").

As part of such negotiations, various options will be considered, including rescheduling the indebtedness and/or other obligations of certain members of the Group, early repayments, amendment of repayment dates, debt settlement (including, debt reduction), amendment of coupon payments, amendment of interest payment dates, and/or amendment of the security and/or guarantees granted in relation to the Facilities.

For further details, please contact the Company Secretary.

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary Ph: 02 4223 6830 Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:29:04 UTC
