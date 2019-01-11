Log in
Wollongong Coal : PI Action

0
01/11/2019 | 12:10am EST

Wollongong Coal

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane

CORRIMAL NSW 2518

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone Fax

+61 2 4223 6800 +61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

11 January 2018

Ms Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code:

WLCProtected Industrial Action

The Company has been notified of the intention of contract workers engaged at the Wongawilli Colliery to take protected industrial action.

The notice that has been provided to the Company by the labour hire contractor states that the taking of protected industrial action relates to a proposed enterprise agreement between the labour hire contractor and its employees.

The notified protected industrial action is in the form of consecutive stoppages of work for periods of 24 hours duration starting at 6.00 am on Monday 14 January 2019, and continuing up to and including a final stoppage commencing at 6.00 am on Sunday 20 January 2019.

The Company is monitoring the situation and is reviewing its options.

Thank you

Sanjay Sharma Company Secretary Ph: 02 4223 6830 Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 05:08:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Milind Oza Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne Sly Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Edwin Firek Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurice Anghie Independent Non-Executive Director
Devendra Vyas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLLONGONG COAL LTD0.00%54
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.84%52 720
GLENCORE1.30%52 153
COAL INDIA-3.36%20 477
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD2.28%11 205
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.23%8 133
