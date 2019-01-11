Wollongong Coal : PI Action

Wollongong Coal Head Office 7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518 ACN 111 244 896 ABN 28 111 244 896 PO Box 281 FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519 Phone Fax

+61 2 4223 6800 +61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

11 January 2018

Ms Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code:

WLCProtected Industrial Action

The Company has been notified of the intention of contract workers engaged at the Wongawilli Colliery to take protected industrial action.

The notice that has been provided to the Company by the labour hire contractor states that the taking of protected industrial action relates to a proposed enterprise agreement between the labour hire contractor and its employees.

The notified protected industrial action is in the form of consecutive stoppages of work for periods of 24 hours duration starting at 6.00 am on Monday 14 January 2019, and continuing up to and including a final stoppage commencing at 6.00 am on Sunday 20 January 2019.

The Company is monitoring the situation and is reviewing its options.

Thank you

Sanjay Sharma Company Secretary Ph: 02 4223 6830 Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au