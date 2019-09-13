Log in
Wollongong Coal : Results of Annul General Meeting 2019

09/13/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Wollongong Coal

ACN 111 244 896

ABN 28 111 244 896

Head Office

7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518

PO Box 281

FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519

Phone

+61 2 4223 6800

Fax

+61 2 4283 7449

www.wollongongcoal.com.au

13 September 2019

Ms Melissa Lim

Listings Adviser

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code: WLC

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Thank you

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary

Ph: 02 4223 6830

Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au

Wollongong Coal Limited

Annual General Meeting

Friday, 13 September 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

  1. Adoption of Remuneration Report
  2. Re-electionof Director - Dr Andrew Firek
  3. Election of Director - Mr Sanjay Kumar Srivastava
  4. Appointment of Auditor - UHY Haines Norton
  5. Approval of 10% Placement Capacity

Resolution

Type

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Special

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

5,656,989,629

589,091

1,021,002

162,558

99.97%

0.01%

0.02%

5,657,726,191

306,764

1,021,002

1,192,523

99.98%

0.01%

0.02%

5,658,827,964

383,764

1,031,002

3,750

99.98%

0.01%

0.02%

5,659,020,464

150,214

1,031,002

44,800

99.98%

0.00%

0.02%

5,658,529,963

635,015

1,021,002

60,500

99.97%

0.01%

0.02%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried on a show

of hands

Carried on a show

of hands

Carried on a show

of hands

Carried on a show

of hands

Carried on a show

of hands

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Wollongong Coal Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:26:06 UTC
