Wollongong Coal : Results of Annul General Meeting 2019
0
09/13/2019 | 02:27am EDT
Wollongong Coal
ACN 111 244 896
ABN 28 111 244 896
Head Office
7 Princes Highway, cnr Bellambi Lane CORRIMAL NSW 2518
PO Box 281
FAIRY MEADOW NSW 2519
Phone
+61 2 4223 6800
Fax
+61 2 4283 7449
www.wollongongcoal.com.au
13 September 2019
Ms Melissa Lim
Listings Adviser
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ASX Code: WLC
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Thank you
Sanjay Sharma
Company Secretary
Ph: 02 4223 6830
Fax: 02 4283 7449
Email:ssharma@wcl.net.au
Wollongong Coal Limited
Annual General Meeting
Friday, 13 September 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Adoption of Remuneration Report
Re-electionof Director - Dr Andrew Firek
Election of Director - Mr Sanjay Kumar Srivastava
Appointment of Auditor - UHY Haines Norton
Approval of 10% Placement Capacity
Resolution
Type
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Special
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
5,656,989,629
589,091
1,021,002
162,558
99.97%
0.01%
0.02%
5,657,726,191
306,764
1,021,002
1,192,523
99.98%
0.01%
0.02%
5,658,827,964
383,764
1,031,002
3,750
99.98%
0.01%
0.02%
5,659,020,464
150,214
1,031,002
44,800
99.98%
0.00%
0.02%
5,658,529,963
635,015
1,021,002
60,500
99.97%
0.01%
0.02%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried on a show
of hands
Carried on a show
of hands
Carried on a show
of hands
Carried on a show
of hands
Carried on a show
of hands
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
