Wollongong Coal : Results of Annul General Meeting 2019

13 September 2019

Ms Melissa Lim

Listings Adviser

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX Code: WLC

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Thank you

Sanjay Sharma

Company Secretary

Ph: 02 4223 6830

Fax: 02 4283 7449

Email: ssharma@wcl.net.au