2019 #SepsisSurvivor Week: Wolters Kluwer Joins Sepsis Alliance to Raise Awareness of Challenges Faced by Survivors

In the United States alone, more than 1.4 million people survive
sepsis each year. But for many survivors, the fight is far from over
after recovery. According to Sepsis
Alliance, up to 60% of sepsis survivors are left not only
with physical challenges but mental and emotional challenges too. During
Sepsis Survivor Week, Wolters
Kluwer, Health is announcing its continued partnership with
Sepsis Alliance and sepsis survivors to honor their experience by
sharing their
individual stories of survival and bringing awareness to the
unseen mental, emotional and physical challenges many survivors face
every day.
“As part of our mission, Wolters Kluwer is committed to helping increase
the number of sepsis survivors, one patient at a time—helping clinicians
identify signs of sepsis more quickly and accurately so that
interventions lead to recovery,” said Karen Kobelski, General Manager
for Safety and Surveillance at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “By increasing
awareness through Sepsis Survivor Week, and by supporting the Sepsis
Coordinator Network, our partnership with Sepsis Alliance is an
essential part of our efforts.”
The Sepsis Coordinator Network provides its members with evidence-based,
best-practice resources and guidance to identify and treat sepsis. Since
its launch in May 2018, the network has grown to include over 1,500
healthcare professionals from more than 1,300 hospitals in all 50
states, covering more than 435,000 hospital beds.
“During Sepsis Survivor Week, we reflect on how one out of three of
sepsis survivors are re-hospitalized within three months of the initial
sepsis and we are reminded of the critical role of the Sepsis
Coordinator Network,” said Thomas Heymann, President and Executive
Director of Sepsis Alliance. “The Network wouldn’t be possible without
the support of companies like Wolters Kluwer. Each new member of the
Sepsis Coordinator Network signifies one more health provider who has
made a commitment to improving sepsis care in their facility and for
their patients.”
The Sepsis Coordinator Network is led by experts in the field of nursing
with critical experience in caring for sepsis patients. A complementary
team of healthcare professionals from across the continuum of care serve
as clinical advisors in specialized areas. They include physicians,
pharmacists and mental health specialists, among others.
The Sepsis Coordinator Network was created by Sepsis Alliance, the
leading sepsis organization in the U.S., working in all 50 states to
save lives and reduce suffering by raising awareness of sepsis as a
medical emergency. Since 2011, Sepsis Alliance has designated September
as Sepsis Awareness Month to bring healthcare professionals and
community members together in the fight against sepsis. For more
information, please visit http://www.sepsis.org
or @SepsisAlliance
on Twitter.
To learn more about Wolters Kluwer surveillance solutions or the Sepsis
Coordinator Network, please visit http://www.pocadvisor.com
or http://www.SepsisCoordinatorNetwork.org.
Attendees at HIMSS19 are invited to visit Wolters Kluwer in Booth
#1759 to learn about our Health solutions.
