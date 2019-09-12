MEDIA ALERT: Filing Taxes By Extended Deadline—What Have We Learned Since April 15

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting explores tax developments since the April 15 tax filing deadline

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

What: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) predicts that more taxpayers than ever before have chosen to wait to file their 2018 individual tax returns until the October 15, 2019 extended deadline. This is thought to be due to the many changes brought about by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the continuing flow of guidance from the IRS in response to that legislation.

Why: Aside from the additional time available with an extension to process all of those changes, a number of developments have occurred since April 15 that also can be taken into account when filing a tax return on extension:

Additional guidance on the twenty percent deduction for pass-through entities

Additional guidance on Qualified Opportunity Zones

Additional guidance on the state and local tax deduction limit, including a safe harbor

Expanded waiver of the underpayment of estimated tax penalty

IRS letters sent to taxpayers, who may have engaged in virtual currency transactions

Additional federal disaster declarations

Pending corrections to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act still not undertaken by US Congress

Pending actions on expired tax provisions still not undertaken by US Congress

Several areas of business-related guidance that could affect sole proprietors, partners, and S Corporation shareholders

Who: Federal tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, is available to discuss these developments and their potential effect on tax returns filed on extension.

PLEASE NOTE: The content of this article is designed to provide accurate and authoritative information in regard to the subject matter covered. The information is provided with the understanding that Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, or other professional services.

Contact: To arrange interviews with Mark Luscombe, other federal and state tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting on this or any other tax-related topic, please contact:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005287/en/