Media Alert: Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions Hosts Webinar on Lien Portfolio Management in a Post-COVID World

June 24 event offers lenders insights into best practices given new economic environment

Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions business is hosting an informational webinar, “Managing your Lien Portfolio in a Post-COVID World,” to share insights with lenders on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic given its impacts on lien portfolio practices. This event will focus on how lenders can mitigate risks and find growth in the new environment. It takes place at noon EDT on Wednesday, June 24.

The events of the first half of 2020 have given commercial lenders the enormous responsibility of being a catalyst for helping to create greater economic stability. With the release of urgent stimulus programs, lenders must be nimble enough to make financing available to businesses that need it to keep their heads above water, while handling the COVID-19 “pause” to the national economy. But at the same time, it is crucial for lenders to carefully mitigate risks and maintain strong lending practices to protect their organization so that they can continue to lend in a more uncertain world.

Lien Solutions’ webinar will discuss how commercial lenders can become nimbler in the face of sudden shifts in the lending landscape while maintaining solid practices that protect the lender, borrowers and other key stakeholders. Panelists will also explore how lenders can improve their ability to mitigate worsening fraud trends by way of best practices in vetting potential borrowers, identifying underlying risks to their lien portfolios, and adjusting borrowers’ liens to safeguard their interests. For lenders facing vehicle titling issues stemming from closed motor vehicle departments, this approach includes helping ensure that vehicles are titled and liens on those assets are established.

Other topics up for discussion include strategies for strengthening defenses against the economic downturn by initiating better ways to assess the borrower’s situation over time and the changing risk for the lender, pivoting to create new policies and procedures to manage existing and new loans.

Webinar panelists include Suzanne Konstance, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions; Boaz Salik, CEO, FischerJordan LLC; and David O’Connell, Senior Analyst, Aite Group. The event is free for members of SFNet, webinar sponsor, and $95 for non-SFNet members. Registration ends at 10 a.m. EDT on June 24, the webinar event date, and can be completed by contacting Nora Wallis, nwallis@sfnet.com.

Lien Solutions, which is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) division, provides award-winning solutions for lenders, including its flagship iLien offering, which gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view Uniform Commercial Code and corporate records, create filings, and manage their entire lending portfolio. iLien offers comprehensive analytics, reporting, monitoring and auto-continuation capabilities, improving lenders’ ability to holistically view lien portfolios, help them mitigate risk, and improve the quality and efficiency of their operations.

Lien Solutions’ Business Entity Search for CARES Act solution, which conducts bulk/batch corporate identity searches to verify the business status of potential borrowers, is one of several expert solutions launched by the company’s GRC division in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Its Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus, offered by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has helped lenders assist Main Street small businesses access critical PPP funding to support their business and, in the process, helped retain approximately one million U.S. jobs under the CARES Act.

