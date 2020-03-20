Log in
Wolters Kluwer

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Wolters Kluwer : An Update from Wolters Kluwer CEO on Our Response to COVID-19 to Our ...

03/20/2020 | 09:49am EDT

As the impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve, we face this unprecedented situation together. The pandemic is affecting all of us and I wanted to reach out to update you on how we are addressing it at Wolters Kluwer. Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees, clients, and communities.

(March 20, 2020 - 14:10 CET)

Our focus on customer success is at the center of everything we do. During this time, we are working to do our part. We are fully committed to continuing to serve our clients with excellence, striving to provide our solutions and services without interruption. We are making COVID-19 resources available for clinicians, hospitals, governments, legal customers, and other institutions to help our clients, partners, consumers, and communities that are dealing with the impact of the virus.

We have amazing teams across Wolters Kluwer that are here to support you. For all employees, we have implemented a global work-from-home policy. Our investments in the digitalization of our company helped us to shift to remote working smoothly.

This time reminds us that we're all connected like never before. We're called upon to be our best selves, with patience, understanding, and compassion. On behalf of all of us at Wolters Kluwer, we're committed to be your partner and persevere together in the days and time ahead.

As we go forward, we will keep you updated, and know that we always value your questions, ideas, and feedback. To those who are not feeling well, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a full recovery. And to our customers keeping society running, you have our full admiration.

Nancy McKinstry
CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board
Wolters Kluwer


For more information, see the public statement issued on March 17, 2020.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 13:48:10 UTC
