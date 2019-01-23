Wolters Kluwer : Austria's Sparkassen-Prüfungsverband Selects Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting

Sparkassen- Prüfungsverband has chosen Wolters
Kluwer’s OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting to provide its market
leading regulatory reporting software functionality for the mandatory
audit reports and appendix to the reports (the so-called “Anlage zum
Prüfbericht”). These yearly bank audits need to be performed by the
auditors for all banks in Austria, with many choosing to utilize OneSumX
for Regulatory Reporting.
OneSumX Regulatory Reporting as such uses a single source of data to
ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes the firm’s
Regulatory Update Service. This unique service is maintained by Wolters
Kluwer experts who actively monitor regulation in approximately 30
countries.
“Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX solution has an excellent reputation in
regulatory reporting,” noted Mag. Gerhard Margetich, Chairman of the
Board at Sparkassen-Prüfungsverband, leading the selection process of
the reporting software. “We required an expert in the field to ensure we
are comprehensively managing our reporting and audit documentation
obligations in line with the regulator’s exacting requirements. Wolters
Kluwer was the natural choice given its long track record in the field.”
“Wolters Kluwer is delighted to extend its client base in Austria and we
look forward to work with Sparkassen-Prüfungsverband on the
implementation of our software,” commented Kris Van Bavel, Managing
Director, EMEA, for Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting business.
“We have a strong presence in Austria and continue to add clients here,
and across EMEA for that matter. We expect this trend to continue with
banks active in the country keen to ensure they are utilizing our
expertise in integrated regulatory reporting. The decision by auditors
to use our software is also an important testament to our industry
expertise.”
Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk, & Reporting (FRR) business, which is
part of the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance division, is a
global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory
compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial
institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and
their own board of directors.
Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its
excellence and innovation. In mid-2018, Risk
magazine awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of
The Year Award and Central
Banking magazine recently named OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting its
Best Technology Solution For Regulatory Compliance. Wolters Kluwer
FRR is also this year’s Category
Winner for Regulatory Reporting in the annual RiskTech100® report.
This comprehensive study of the world’s leading risk and compliance
technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research. Notably, this is
the seventh time in eight years that Wolters Kluwer FRR has achieved
this honor.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance,
Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters
Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with
solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal
obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and
produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of
technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity
compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and
banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and
solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and
compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017
annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen
aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries,
maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people
worldwide.
