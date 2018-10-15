Wolters Kluwer : Bank of Beirut Implements Wolters Kluwer’s IFRS 9 Solution

Bank of Beirut has implemented Wolters
Kluwer’s OneSumX to provide its software for managing International
Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9. The accounting standard replaces
the IAS 39 standard and came into effect at the start of the year. It
addresses classification and measurement, impairment methodology and
hedge accounting.
OneSumX IFRS 9 is a comprehensive and modular solution which provides
the financial industry with a solid framework to capture and store all
relevant contractual information, manage events and transactions, IFRS
calculations, accounting generation and processing up to the delivery of
the disclosures. OneSumX IFRS 9 includes a ‘cash-flow characteristic’
test to assess eligibility to measurement at amortized cost and
pre-defined IFRS 9 classification business rules. It also includes an
amortized cost-calculation engine with built-in support for debt
restructuring, below-market loans and wide variety of product lifetime
events as well as fair value measurement techniques.
The implementation of the software is part of the bank’s drive to
achieve IFRS 9 compliance with a broad range of regulatory requirements
across many jurisdictions and other financial reporting obligations.
MDSL SAL and its sister company and Wolters Kluwer regional partner
Advanced Financial Solutions (AFS), implemented the Wolters Kluwer
solution, supported by advisory services firm, True North Partners.
“Bank of Beirut required a solution that could comprehensively manage
its IFRS 9 requirements across the Group’s operating jurisdictions
(namely Lebanon, Oman, Cyprus and the United Kingdom and, at a later
stage, Australia),” notes Antoun Samia, Head of Group Risk Management,
at Bank of Beirut. “Wolters Kluwer, with its strong reputation in the
field for IFRS 9 solutions was an evident choice for us. The
implementation work with AFS and MDSL has been exemplary and we are now
in a position to ensure ongoing compliance with the standard.”
The Finance, Risk & Reporting business is part of Wolters Kluwer’s
Governance, Risk & Compliance Division and is a global market leader in
the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting
solutions, supporting regulated financial institutions in meeting their
obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors. It
receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and
innovation. Notably, in July 2018, Risk
magazine awarded Wolters Kluwer its coveted Regulatory Reporting System
of The Year Award and Central
Banking magazine recently named OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting its
Best Technology Solution For Regulatory Compliance. Both awards
celebrate success in the field globally. Chartis Research, meanwhile,
has also named the firm a Category Leader in both its IFRS
9 Technology Solutions Report and CECL
Report.
Leading financial services firms from across the world have implemented
the company’s award winning OneSumX solution for integrated Regulatory
Reporting, Risk and Finance. Major financial services providers that
have recently announced their use of Wolters Kluwer solutions include
ABN AMRO, SME Development Bank Malaysia Berhad, Bahrain Middle East
Bank, China Everbright Bank, China Merchants Bank, LGT and Nordea.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters
Kluwer, which provides legal and
banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with
ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase
efficiency, stay competitive and produce better business outcomes. GRC
offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions
focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking
product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and
accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters
Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers
in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and
employs 19,000 people worldwide.
About Bank of Beirut
Bank of Beirut embarked on its story of success in the heart of the
Lebanese capital, Beirut in 1993 when the 5-branch Bank was acquired by
a group of businessmen and bankers, headed by the current Chairman-CEO,
Salim G. Sfeir. Its strategic alliances with regional Arab banking
institutions and acquisitions have enhanced its market position and
leveraged its expertise into local and regional markets. Within a short
period the Bank has expanded to become one of Lebanon’s prime and most
prominent banks, offering a full range of retail, commercial and global
markets banking services relying on an extensive network of 74 branches
in Lebanon and 24 spanning 4 continents. Bank of Beirut has played a
major leading role in the Lebanese banking sector with currently a total
Assets of USD 18.5 billion, reflecting superior growth figures in the
industry.
On the international level, Bank of Beirut provides commercial banking
services in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe through its wholly
owned subsidiary, Bank of Beirut (U.K.) Ltd., regulated by the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA). The Bank also operates a branch in Germany
(Frankfurt); a branch in Cyprus (Limassol) regulated by the Central Bank
of Cyprus; 5 Branches in the Sultanate of Oman, regulated by the Central
Bank of Oman; a representative office in the United Arab Emirates
(Dubai) to service the Gulf region; a representative office in Nigeria
(Lagos) and a representative office in Ghana (Accra), in addition to a
subsidiary in Australia, Bank of Sydney Ltd., previously Beirut Hellenic
Bank Ltd. with a network of 16 branches located in Sydney, Melbourne,
and Adelaide, regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulatory
Authority (“APRA”).
The Bank’s local subsidiaries presently include, Bank of Beirut wholly
owned investment Bank (Bank of Beirut Invest s.a.l.), an insurance
brokerage firm (Beirut Brokers Co. s.a.r.l.), an Insurance company
(Beirut Life s.a.l.) and a Money Transfer company (BoB Finance s.a.l.),
considered one of the largest Companies in Lebanon owing to its
partnership with Western Union International, with over 700 locations
across the country.
About MDSL
MDSL
is an ITG company, with a proven track record in the supply and
integration of software solutions. Being a reseller and system
integrator for a broad line of software products primarily serving
banks, financial institutions and telecom providers.
We help our clients simplify the complexity of a rapidly changing
business landscape, bringing more than 35 years of experience supporting
the region’s most respected organizations. MDSL’s goal is to be the most
trusted provider of elite software solutions by helping our clients
reach their objectives, no matter the challenge.
