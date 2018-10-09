Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER (WKL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wolters Kluwer : Belgium’s bpost bank Selects Wolters Kluwer to Provide AnaCredit and Regulatory Reporting Software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Belgium-based bpost bank has chosen Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk & Reporting business to provide its regulatory reporting and AnaCredit software for its operations in the country.

OneSumX Regulatory Reporting uses a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes the firm's Regulatory Update Service. This unique service is maintained by Wolters Kluwer experts who actively monitor regulation in approximately 30 countries.

AnaCredit is the European Central Bank project to set up a dataset containing detailed information on individual bank loans in the euro area, harmonized across all Member States. Wolters Kluwer's integrated, scalable OneSumX AnaCredit solution uses grid and in-memory computing to handle the large data volumes required by the extensive regulation. This enables faster processing time and a more flexible operational environment for end users. In-memory processing preserves data lineage at each functional stage enabling more transparent reporting and full confidence in the reporting process leading to lower risk of mis-reporting.

'AnaCredit introduces a step-change in the amount of data that banks are required to report on and on such a frequent basis - daily in some cases,' noted Pierre-Aymar de Potter, Chief Financial Officer at bpost bank. 'As a result we required an expert in the field to ensure we are comprehensively managing our AnaCredit and wider reporting obligations. Wolters Kluwer was the natural choice.'

'Wolters Kluwer is delighted to have been chosen by bpost bank to provide its AnaCredit and regulatory reporting software,' commented Kris Van Bavel, Managing Director, EMEA, for Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk & Reporting business. 'We continue to add clients across Benelux and the rest of Europe and expect this trend to continue particularly due to AnaCredit.'

Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk & Reporting business is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions, supporting regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors. It receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation. Notably, in July 2018, Risk magazine awarded Wolters Kluwer its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award and Central Banking magazine recently named OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting as Best Technology Solution For Regulatory Compliance. Chartis Research, meanwhile, has also named the firm a Category Leader in both its IFRS 9 Technology Solutions Report and CECL Report.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About bpost bank
bpost bank was established in 1995 under the company 'Bank van De Post/Banque de La Poste'. It is an independent Belgian bank based on a unique partnership model. It is owned in equal parts (50-50) by bpost and BNP Paribas Fortis, and is managed by an independent executive board. bpost bank offers banking services to over 600,000 active customers in the Belgian retail banking market. In a financial world which is continually becoming more complex and unpredictable, we think our products and services should be simple, safe and accessible for everyone. That's why bpost bank continually strives to be an ever simpler and safer bank for everyone.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 19:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
09:08pWOLTERS KLUWER : Belgium’s bpost bank Selects Wolters Kluwer to Provide An..
PU
10:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : Belgium's bpost bank Selects Wolters Kluwer to Provide AnaCredi..
BU
10/08WOLTERS KLUWER : and Numerated Partner to Bring Banks Industry-Leading Complianc..
PU
10/06WOLTERS KLUWER : PT Guidelines for Muscular Torticollis Management Receive Updat..
AQ
10/05WOLTERS KLUWER : and Numerated Partner to Bring Banks Industry-Leading Complianc..
BU
10/05WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 27 - October 3, 201..
AQ
10/04WOLTERS KLUWER : New Rules on Capital Gains
AQ
10/04SAP : Wolters Kluwer Demonstrates How to Harness the Power of SAP HANA for Plann..
AQ
10/04WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 27 – October ..
PU
10/04WOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 27 – Oct..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Wolters Kluwer N.V. share buyback transaction details 
09/27Wolters Kluwer N.V. share buyback transaction details 
09/20Wolters Kluwer N.V. updates share buyback transaction details 
08/01Wolters Kluwer N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Wolters Kluwer N.V. reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 317 M
EBIT 2018 926 M
Net income 2018 558 M
Debt 2018 1 873 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 23,74
P/E ratio 2019 22,58
EV / Sales 2018 3,75x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 14 299 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 46,8 €
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER17.57%16 441
S&P GLOBAL INC12.17%47 788
RELX-12.31%39 424
THOMSON REUTERS CORP10.77%32 960
EQUIFAX9.58%15 353
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.38.18%14 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.