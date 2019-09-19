Log in
WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
Wolters Kluwer : Covenant Health Taps Wolters Kluwer to Standardize Care with UpToDate Advanced, Lexicomp

0
09/19/2019

Tennessee health system harmonizing care across care continuum with evidence-based solution

Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Covenant Health, a 10-hospital health system based in Knoxville, Tennessee, has added UpToDate® Advanced and Lexicomp®, its evidence-based interactive clinical decision support and drug information tools. The regional healthcare network opted to expand its longtime access to UpToDate at one hospital to all 10, as well as to approximately 100 clinics, spanning 23 counties in East Tennessee.

“With nearly 1,500 affiliated physicians, we serve over a million patients across East Tennessee each year who trust us to provide excellent care for every individual, every time. With both UpToDate and Lexicomp, we have an effective evidence-based resource for our clinicians and pharmacists to access through the electronic health record and on their own using mobile apps,” said Mandy Grubb Halford, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Covenant Health. “I envision UpToDate and Lexicomp playing a key role in our evidence-based order set review, eventually linking relevant UpToDate Pathways into our workflows for real-time decision-making when ordering.”

UpToDate Advanced equips Covenant Health providers with interactive clinical pathways to help make appropriate decisions related to specific clinical questions. The solution’s Lab Interpretation feature helps clinicians quickly analyze abnormal lab results and decide on next steps while helping to reduce unnecessary testing and prevent missed diagnoses. Lexicomp provides pharmacists, physicians and nurses with access to clear, concise, point-of-care drug information. Clinicians can quickly locate information on a range of harmonized clinical and drug topics and easily link between both resources, saving clinicians precious time.

“We want to standardize content and best practices across Covenant Health as a healthcare delivery system. We have a long history of delivering evidence-based care, and UpToDate Advanced takes us to the next level,” said Mark Browne, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Covenant Health. “Our pharmacists regard Lexicomp as a state-of-the-art resource for extensive drug information. Together, the implementation of Lexicomp and UpToDate Advanced ensures our clinicians are equipped to provide high-quality care across the continuum.”

UpToDate Advanced is used by nearly 700 hospitals and health systems in 25 countries. Additionally, 18,000 individual subscribers in 139 countries also leverage the interactive pathways. Lexicomp is used by over 2,400 hospitals and health systems worldwide.

“We applaud innovative providers like Covenant Health who seek to empower their clinicians with the best knowledge and evidence,” said Priti Shah, Vice President, Products and Solutions, Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “Using our expert solutions together enables organizations to align clinical decision-making, helping to reduce unwanted care variability and harmonize care.”

To learn more about our solutions, visit our websites: UpToDate Advanced, Lexicomp and other Wolters Kluwer solutions

Read this story on our website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
