Wolters Kluwer : Dean Sonderegger to Lead Panel on Legal Innovation Strategy at 2019 American Association of Law Libraries Annual Meeting and Conference

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Senior Vice President and General Manager Dean Sonderegger will lead a panel of legal industry experts in a discussion on 'Building the Case for Legal Innovation' at the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference on July 15. The session will focus on best practices for successfully communicating the value of legal innovation to organization stakeholders and spearheading efforts to adopt innovation.

Expert panelists participating in the discussion will include Steven Lastres, Director of Knowledge Management Services at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP; Catherine Monte, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer at Fox Rothschild LLP; and Gabriel Teninbaum, Professor of Legal Writing and Director of the Institute on Law Practice Technology and Innovation at Suffolk University Law School. The session will take place Monday, July 15 from 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 146 C.

'The transformation of the legal industry is well underway - but convincing key players within an organization to adopt legal tech solutions, and demonstrating their value, can be challenging,' said Sonderegger. 'It is essential for legal professionals to understand how to build a case for organization stakeholders in order to gain buy-in for innovation and ultimately drive meaningful change.'

During this session, attendees will gain insight on:

Relevant innovation strategies and priorities, including the pivotal role stakeholders have within organizations in supporting innovation initiatives;

How to build a business case for innovation to gain buy-in from stakeholders and colleagues; and

Practical steps for driving the successful adoption of an innovative solution.

With more than two decades of experience at the cutting edge of technology across industries, Dean Sonderegger leads Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. An advocate for involving customers and partners in the co-creation of solutions through agile development processes, he has accelerated the delivery of impactful new solutions in the legal market, advancing Wolters Kluwer as an innovation leader in the legal industry. He is a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader, and he currently authors a monthly column for Above the Law exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and the practice of law.

Held in Washington, DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on July 13-16, 2019, the AALL Annual Meeting and Conference celebrates innovation and leadership within the legal profession. As the largest gathering of law librarians in the country, AALL brings together legal information experts of all backgrounds for the advancement of legal information and information policy.

