Wolters Kluwer : Expands Partnership with National Institute for Trial Advocacy to Offer Titles on Cheetah™ Legal Research Platform

08/13/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

Partnership further strengthens Wolters Kluwer's digital research solutions for legal professionals

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has expanded its strategic partnership with the National Institute for Trial Advocacy (NITA), and will now integrate NITA titles into Cheetah™, the company's premier legal research platform.

Wolters Kluwer is committed to providing legal professionals with a market-leading portfolio of authoritative content and best-in-class digital solutions. Wolters Kluwer's recent expansion of its partnership with NITA to bring select titles to the Cheetah™ platform is the company's latest effort in demonstrating this commitment, providing customers with expert content and access to research in one location.

'Wolters Kluwer is devoted to improving our customers' access to digital research solutions that deliver meaningful value and integrate easily into their workflow,' said Nicole Pinard, Executive Director of Market Development for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. 'Through Cheetah™, our customers can subscribe to our preeminent and authoritative second source material and also access NITA's exceptional titles designed to aid practitioners across several disciplines.'

'We are pleased to further our partnership with Wolters Kluwer to offer their customers seamless access to our resources for legal professionals,' said Wendy McCormack, Executive Director of NITA.

Titles offered through the partnership include:

  • 30(b)(6) Rules: Talking to an Organization
  • Deposition Rules: The Essential Handbook to Who, What, When, Where, Why and How
  • Effective Deposition Defense Rules
  • A Practical Guide to Federal Evidence
  • Daubert Rules: Modern Expert Practice Under Daubert, Joiner and Kumho
  • Federal Rules of Evidence with Objections
  • Expert Testimony: A Guide for Expert Witnesses and the Lawyers Who Examine Them
  • Exhibit Rules: Tips, Rules, and Tactics for Preparing, Offering and Opposing Exhibits
  • Expert Rules: 100 (and more) Points You Need to Know about Expert Witnesses
  • Foolproof: The Art of Communication for Lawyers and Professionals
  • Jury Speech Rules: The Art of Ethical Persuasion
  • Force of Logic
  • Trial Advocacy Basics
  • Trial Technique and Evidence
  • The Power Trial Method
  • Winning Jury Trials
  • Winning on Appeal: Better Briefs and Oral Argument
  • Laying Foundations and Meeting Objections
  • Effective Discovery
  • Federal Rules of Evidence with Cues and Signals
  • Point Well Made
  • Alternatives to Litigation
  • Winning with Social Media
  • Federal Rules of Civil Procedure
  • Jury Trials Outside In
  • Trial Presentation Companion

The National Institute for Trial Advocacy (NITA) is the nation's leading provider of legal advocacy skills training. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization based in Boulder, Colorado, NITA pioneered the legal skills learning-by-doing methodology over 47 years ago and has since remained the ultimate standard in continuing legal education. To learn more about NITA, visit: http://www.nita.org/

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's Cheetah™ legal research platform, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:46:07 UTC
