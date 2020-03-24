Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wolters Kluwer : Extends the Benefits of Its TeamMate®+ Global Audit Solution to Auditors in the Public Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

New TeamMate®+ Public Sector Cloud-Optimized Audit Management Software Provides Enhanced Tools for a Higher Quality Audit

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today announced the launch of TeamMate+ Public Sector, a cloud-based audit management solution that helps audit departments in the public sector align with organizational goals. This comprehensive solution helps auditors maximize performance management through a risk-based and data-driven audit approach so they can provide deep, valuable insights back to stakeholders and meet strategic objectives.

“Public Sector organizations are operating in fast-changing risk areas and a landscape riddled with regulatory and legislative requirements while, at the same time, managing the increasing expectations from their stakeholders,” said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “The cloud-based TeamMate+ Public Sector solution provides a means for these organizations to streamline audit executions and automate tasks. It enables the auditors to connect all the points of the audit universe to provide insightful and high-impact reporting for internal performance and external assurance.”

TeamMate+ technology and features are based on feedback from a user base of more than 120,000 auditors worldwide and are designed to meet the challenges auditors face today and in the future. With TeamMate+ Public Sector, audit professionals can develop flexible audit plans to confidently provide assurance to risk, regulatory and legislative requirements - with transparency and reliability.

Key benefits of TeamMate+ Public Sector include:

  • Ability to align audit and risk management to organizational objectives within a single application that can manage multiple audit universes, project types, and reporting structures
  • Features that enable auditors to report with confidence by aligning their streamlined, consistent methodology with local standards
  • An integrated analytics approach to data-driven audit planning and execution for greater insights and assurance
  • Flexibility of hosted or on-premise deployment to minimize IT resistance

“By partnering with TeamMate, organizations can ensure transparency and reliability, foster stronger collaboration with their stakeholders, and help audit lead strategic decision-making,” added Dunham.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
10:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : Extends the Benefits of Its TeamMate®+ Global Audit Solution to..
BU
06:08aWOLTERS KLUWER : Enablon and CGE Launch New EHS and Risk Solutions to Support Co..
PU
03/20WOLTERS KLUWER : An Update from Wolters Kluwer CEO on Our Response to COVID-19 t..
PU
03/20WOLTERS KLUWER : An Update from Wolters Kluwer CEO on Our Response to COVID-19
PU
03/19WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details March 12-18, 2020
PU
03/19WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details March 12 - 18, 2020
AQ
03/18TAXPAYER IMPLICATIONS REGARDING CORO : Examining Congressional Response to COVID..
PU
03/18WOLTERS KLUWER : 's ELM Solutions Wins Two Stevie Awards for Customer Service
BU
03/18MEDIA ALERT &NDASH; TAXPAYER IMPLICA : Examining Congressional Response to COVID..
BU
03/17WOLTERS KLUWER : Triumphs With Two Industry Awards for Vanceo™ Mortgage
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 829 M
EBIT 2020 1 141 M
Net income 2020 667 M
Debt 2020 2 050 M
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,52x
EV / Sales2021 3,31x
Capitalization 14 938 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 63,75  €
Last Close Price 56,18  €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER-13.60%16 044
S&P GLOBAL INC.-29.66%50 255
RELX PLC-22.20%32 767
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-17.69%27 236
EQUIFAX INC.-25.34%12 809
TRANSUNION-34.01%10 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group