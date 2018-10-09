Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER (WKL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wolters Kluwer : For Clinical Decision Support in Space, NASA Astronauts Aboard International Space Station Turn to UpToDate from Wolters Kluwer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

UpToDate is the first evidence-based clinical decision support system to be used in space as part of ISS Expedition

October 10, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is piloting the use of UpToDate ® on board the International Space Station (ISS).

UpToDate is an evidence-based clinical decision support resource that equips clinicians with the most current medical information, including expert-authored recommendations that can be used at the point of care. Since internet connectivity is limited aboard the ISS, NASA is using UpToDate MobileComplete™ to enable access UpToDate content without continuous internet access. With all UpToDate content downloaded locally to an iPad, astronauts have seamless offline access to the latest comprehensive clinical content that spans more than 11,000 clinical topics.

'For over a quarter-century, UpToDate has served as the world's most trusted clinical decision support resource. Now, we are proud to be used on the ISS, 250 miles (403 km) above the earth's surface,' said Denise Basow, CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health. 'Wolters Kluwer leverages insights from thousands of world-renowned experts, authors, editors and peer reviewers to help clinicians make the best care decisions wherever they practice - even in space.'

On earth, the offline accessibility of UpToDate MobileComplete is an important clinical asset in rural regions with limited internet connectivity as well as in disaster zones. With hurricane season in full swing, UpToDate MobileComplete can be an invaluable resource when regions temporarily lose power and internet.

Approximately 90 percent of academic medical centers in the U.S. and more than 36,500 hospitals and institutions worldwide trust UpToDate to improve patient care. It continues to be the only clinical decision support resource associated with shortened patient stays and saving lives.[1] To learn more about this research and more than 80 research studies confirming the widespread usage of UpToDate and its association with improved patient care and hospital performance, click here: https://www.uptodate.com/home/research.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide. In 2017, it reported annual revenues of €4.4 billion.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

[1] Isaac, T. , Zheng, J. and Jha, A. (2012), Use of UpToDate and outcomes in US hospitals. J. Hosp. Med., 7: 85-90. doi:10.1002/jhm.944

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 21:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
10/09WOLTERS KLUWER : For Clinical Decision Support in Space, NASA Astronauts Aboard ..
PU
10/09WOLTERS KLUWER : Belgium’s bpost bank Selects Wolters Kluwer to Provide An..
PU
10/09WOLTERS KLUWER : Belgium's bpost bank Selects Wolters Kluwer to Provide AnaCredi..
BU
10/08WOLTERS KLUWER : and Numerated Partner to Bring Banks Industry-Leading Complianc..
PU
10/06WOLTERS KLUWER : PT Guidelines for Muscular Torticollis Management Receive Updat..
AQ
10/05WOLTERS KLUWER : and Numerated Partner to Bring Banks Industry-Leading Complianc..
BU
10/05WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 27 - October 3, 201..
AQ
10/04WOLTERS KLUWER : New Rules on Capital Gains
AQ
10/04SAP : Wolters Kluwer Demonstrates How to Harness the Power of SAP HANA for Plann..
AQ
10/04WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 27 – October ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Wolters Kluwer N.V. share buyback transaction details 
09/27Wolters Kluwer N.V. share buyback transaction details 
09/20Wolters Kluwer N.V. updates share buyback transaction details 
08/01Wolters Kluwer N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Wolters Kluwer N.V. reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 317 M
EBIT 2018 926 M
Net income 2018 558 M
Debt 2018 1 873 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 23,74
P/E ratio 2019 22,58
EV / Sales 2018 3,75x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 14 299 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 46,8 €
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER17.57%16 441
S&P GLOBAL INC12.17%47 788
RELX-12.31%39 424
THOMSON REUTERS CORP10.77%32 960
EQUIFAX9.58%15 353
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.38.18%14 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.