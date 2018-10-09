Wolters Kluwer : For Clinical Decision Support in Space, NASA Astronauts Aboard International Space Station Turn to UpToDate from Wolters Kluwer

UpToDate is the first evidence-based clinical decision support system to be used in space as part of ISS Expedition

October 10, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is piloting the use of UpToDate ® on board the International Space Station (ISS).

UpToDate is an evidence-based clinical decision support resource that equips clinicians with the most current medical information, including expert-authored recommendations that can be used at the point of care. Since internet connectivity is limited aboard the ISS, NASA is using UpToDate MobileComplete™ to enable access UpToDate content without continuous internet access. With all UpToDate content downloaded locally to an iPad, astronauts have seamless offline access to the latest comprehensive clinical content that spans more than 11,000 clinical topics.

'For over a quarter-century, UpToDate has served as the world's most trusted clinical decision support resource. Now, we are proud to be used on the ISS, 250 miles (403 km) above the earth's surface,' said Denise Basow, CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health. 'Wolters Kluwer leverages insights from thousands of world-renowned experts, authors, editors and peer reviewers to help clinicians make the best care decisions wherever they practice - even in space.'

On earth, the offline accessibility of UpToDate MobileComplete is an important clinical asset in rural regions with limited internet connectivity as well as in disaster zones. With hurricane season in full swing, UpToDate MobileComplete can be an invaluable resource when regions temporarily lose power and internet.

Approximately 90 percent of academic medical centers in the U.S. and more than 36,500 hospitals and institutions worldwide trust UpToDate to improve patient care. It continues to be the only clinical decision support resource associated with shortened patient stays and saving lives.[1] To learn more about this research and more than 80 research studies confirming the widespread usage of UpToDate and its association with improved patient care and hospital performance, click here: https://www.uptodate.com/home/research.

