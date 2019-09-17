Wolters Kluwer : Former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry, Distinguished Journalist Bill Dedman to Keynote the 23rd Annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium

Transformative Innovations, Technology Reflect Conference Theme of an Industry in Change

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Bill Dedman and Thomas J. Curry, a distinguished lawyer and former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, will serve as keynote speakers for the 23rd annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium being held Nov. 10-13, JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Orlando, Fla.

This year's event, hosted by Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business, will delve deeply into some of the most pressing regulatory issues facing U.S. banks and credit unions today-specifically focusing on fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act compliance issues-as well as other related and trending regulatory developments.

Author and journalist Bill Dedman will present the opening day keynote address, 'The Color of Money: Looking Back and Forward,' a behind-the-scenes look at his Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation while at the Atlanta Journal Constitution on discriminatory lending practices that led to reforms in fair lending.

Thomas J. Curry is a partner at Boston-based law firm Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP and a co-leader of the firm's Banking and Financial Services group, advising clients on a wide range of policy, regulatory, governance, and other matters. He chairs the Milken Institute's Fintech Advisory Committee and is a member of the Massachusetts Securities Division Fintech Working Group. Among a number of notable roles, Curry served as the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency from April 2012 to May 2017 and as an expert consultant for the International Monetary Fund. In his keynote, Curry will share insights from his years in regulatory oversight leadership positions and thoughts on needed changes in supervision and regulation as innovation and technology continue to transform the financial services industry.

Also joining as featured speakers presenting insights and updates at this year's Colloquium are Grovetta Gardineer, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Eric Belsky, the Federal Reserve Board; Mark Pearce, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Patrice Ficklin, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Jon Seward, U.S. Department of Justice. Along with these presenters, more than 70 federal regulators, attorneys, bank CRA and compliance officers, and other industry experts will speak at this year's Colloquium.

'These speakers bring a tremendous range of expertise and depth on a variety of regulatory compliance issues,' said Timothy R. Burniston, Senior Advisor for Regulatory Strategy at Wolters Kluwer. 'We are tremendously honored to have them contribute their insights and experiences at the Colloquium and look forward to the lively discussions that their presentations will surely generate.'

Since its inception in 1996, the Colloquium has grown to become a prominent forum for bank and credit union compliance officers, state and federal banking regulators, risk managers, consultants, vendors and other industry players seeking deep insights on fair lending and CRA issues as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and risk management challenges facing financial institutions today.

Sponsors of the 2019 Colloquium include the American Bankers Association and Independent Community Bankers of America. For more information, please visit Wolters Kluwer's CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium website.

