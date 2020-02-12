Wolters Kluwer : Governance, Risk & Compliance Division Wins “Great Place to Work” Status from Three Leading Publications

Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division has won three major accolades, recognizing it as a 'Great Place to Work'. The awards, all decided by independent editorial panels, celebrate Wolters Kluwer GRC as a global employer that values it's staff, recognizes and promotes talent from within and fosters a collaborative and high-performing culture.

Wolters Kluwer GRC provides legal and banking professionals with a broad range of solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. Its portfolio of businesses include two which provide Legal Solutions (CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions) and three which are dedicated to Banking & Regulatory Compliance (Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Reporting (FRR) and Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions).

Corporate Vision magazine has named Wolters Kluwer GRC The Best Place to Work for Legal and Regulatory Compliance Software. US Business News, meanwhile, has named its three Banking & Regulatory Compliance businesses as its Global Employer of the Year for Financial Technology, as has Finance Monthly magazine in its hotly contested FinTech Awards 2020.

'These awards, all from global publications, reflect our commitment to providing our valued employees with a collaborative and inclusive environment in which talent is nurtured and rewarded,' commented Jan Schreur, Vice President of Human Resources for Wolters Kluwer GRC. 'With around 4,000 employees globally, we also promote an exciting and high-performing culture that fosters innovation and excellence. It is only through our staff's dedication that we are able to maintain our position as the leaders across the markets we serve. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer I would like to thank Corporate Vision, Finance Monthly and US Business News for recognizing Wolters Kluwer GRC as a truly inspirational and rewarding place to build a career.'

These awards follow a record year for award wins in 2019 for Wolters Kluwer GRC. Risk magazine awarded Finance, Risk & Reporting (FRR) its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the second year running, and Waters Technology has also named the business its Best Market Risk Solution Provider in its annual Technology Rankings. Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions won a record 14 awards in 2019, including for new product launches such as Portfolio Sync and iLien Motor Vehicle. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, meanwhile, enjoyed 30 award wins last year, including major accolades from Chartis across Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance, IT Risk Management and Operational Risk & Conduct Risk. Wolters Kluwer is also the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis, ranking #8 overall and #1 for Customer Satisfaction in the Top Ten.

Wolters Kluwer GRC's Legal Solutions businesses, meanwhile, picked up a total of 28 accolades from leading award programs, with CT Corporation's UCC Filing Hub application named Best Legal Solution in the Business Technology category of the 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards. Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' awards included two Best in Biz Awards. Of all the Best in Biz Award winners, Wolters Kluwer GRC ranked number two overall on the list of companies that received the highest number of awards.

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.