Wolters Kluwer : Helps Clinicians Stay Current on Emerging Evidence with Audio Digest's Latest Mobile CME Lectures

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today the release of six new Audio Digest Topical Collections offering clinicians convenient access to relevant and current lectures on issues related to today’s leading medical challenges. Topical Collections take a “playlist” approach to essential and timely healthcare challenges such as opioid addiction, pain management, infectious diseases, and mental health, by carefully curating lectures by experts from some of the nation’s most prestigious health systems and academic institutions and delivering them as readily digestible, easily accessed audio playlists.

By compiling playlists of relevant lectures that inform evidence-based practices, Topical Collections prepare clinicians to identify and manage prevalent conditions, understand diagnostic treatments across team-based healthcare, and learn ways to improve patient quality and safety. Lectures, which are CME-eligible and American Medical Association (AMA) Physician’s Recognition Award (PRA) accredited, also help clinicians gain insight into new treatment methods.

For example, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, up to 29% of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain wind up misusing them and about 80% of heroin users first misused prescription opioids. The new Addiction Medicine Topical Collection goes beyond addiction to include relevant information on mental health and pain management to educate clinicians on the links between the three conditions and help them understand how each influences treatment of the others.

In addition to Addiction Medicine, the newest playlist-style Topical Collections are Cultural/Social Health Trends, Geriatric Medicine, GI Disorders, Health and Wellness, and Sleep Disorders.

“Topical Collections take an interdisciplinary approach, offering clinicians access to thorough and relevant medical information from a wide range of specialists with different backgrounds and perspectives to help close the circle of care and improve patient outcomes. Our Audio Digest solution offers clinicians extensive evidence-based knowledge on best practices in diagnosis and management of conditions encountered in a clinical setting,” said Greg Samios, President and CEO, Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “The collections are accessed both online and via the Audio Digest mobile app, ensuring clinicians can access lectures at their convenience.”

The Audio Digest Membership mobile app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It allows users to listen to live lectures, play back audio at variable speeds, download content, and test and track credits, while progress is synced across devices.

