Wolters Kluwer : Helps Clinicians Stay Current on Emerging Evidence with Audio Digest's Latest Mobile CME Lectures

08/14/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today the release of six new Audio Digest Topical Collections offering clinicians convenient access to relevant and current lectures on issues related to today’s leading medical challenges. Topical Collections take a “playlist” approach to essential and timely healthcare challenges such as opioid addiction, pain management, infectious diseases, and mental health, by carefully curating lectures by experts from some of the nation’s most prestigious health systems and academic institutions and delivering them as readily digestible, easily accessed audio playlists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005241/en/

Wolters Kluwer helps physicians stay current on emerging evidence by making the Audio Digest Topical Collection accessible via its mobile app or online (Photo: Business Wire)

By compiling playlists of relevant lectures that inform evidence-based practices, Topical Collections prepare clinicians to identify and manage prevalent conditions, understand diagnostic treatments across team-based healthcare, and learn ways to improve patient quality and safety. Lectures, which are CME-eligible and American Medical Association (AMA) Physician’s Recognition Award (PRA) accredited, also help clinicians gain insight into new treatment methods.

For example, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, up to 29% of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain wind up misusing them and about 80% of heroin users first misused prescription opioids. The new Addiction Medicine Topical Collection goes beyond addiction to include relevant information on mental health and pain management to educate clinicians on the links between the three conditions and help them understand how each influences treatment of the others.

In addition to Addiction Medicine, the newest playlist-style Topical Collections are Cultural/Social Health Trends, Geriatric Medicine, GI Disorders, Health and Wellness, and Sleep Disorders.

“Topical Collections take an interdisciplinary approach, offering clinicians access to thorough and relevant medical information from a wide range of specialists with different backgrounds and perspectives to help close the circle of care and improve patient outcomes. Our Audio Digest solution offers clinicians extensive evidence-based knowledge on best practices in diagnosis and management of conditions encountered in a clinical setting,” said Greg Samios, President and CEO, Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “The collections are accessed both online and via the Audio Digest mobile app, ensuring clinicians can access lectures at their convenience.”

The Audio Digest Membership mobile app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It allows users to listen to live lectures, play back audio at variable speeds, download content, and test and track credits, while progress is synced across devices.

For more information on Topical Collections, click here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide. In 2018, it reported annual revenues of €4.3 billion.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
WOLTERS KLUWER : Helps Clinicians Stay Current on Emerging Evidence with Audio D..
