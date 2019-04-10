Wolters Kluwer : Helps Clinicians Stay UpToDate with Continuing Education Anytime, Anywhere with Mobile CE/CME Credit Redemption

Wolters
Kluwer, Health announced today that clinicians can now manage
and redeem their Continuing Medical Education (CME),
Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD)
credits directly on the UpToDate® mobile app and mobile web.
Additionally, ABIM-certified physicians can submit CME credits earned
using UpToDate to fulfill select Maintenance of Certification (MOC)
requirements from the UpToDate mobile app and mobile web.
“Redeeming CME on the go using a smartphone or tablet gives clinicians’
back valuable time to spend with their patients,” said Priti Shah, Vice
President, Products and Solutions, Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters
Kluwer, Health. “We are committed to reducing the variability that
stands in the way of effective care by reinforcing the latest evidence
to improve patient outcomes.”
With an unabated flow of new medical research, healthcare professionals
are challenged to keep up with new evidence and to identify relevant
research that changes clinical practice. Researchers at Stanford
estimate that about 1.47
million new biomedical research papers will be published in 2019,
with an annual growth rate of about 5 percent.
To stay current, CME/CE/CPD is a key component of clinicians’
professional development and directly impacts their practice of
medicine. From Australia to the United Arab Emirates, UpToDate is accredited
and recognized as a continuing education resource by colleges,
associations, and authorities from around the world. Over 20
organizations in the US and 35 internationally recognize CME earned in
UpToDate. In 2018 alone, nearly 200,000 clinicians have taken advantage
of UpToDate CME to fulfill their professional development requirements.
Wolters Kluwer’s Health Continuing Education
In addition to UpToDate,
Wolters Kluwer is a trusted provider of a range of continuing education
resources including:
-
AudioDigest
provides online and mobile access to thousands of CME-eligible
lectures from industry experts at 120 prestigious institutions,
focused on: clinical updates, reviews of clinical best practices and
MOC activities.
-
Lippincott®
NursingCenter features more than 1,800 continuing nursing
education articles from than 40 leading nursing and health
professional journals meeting the learning needs of society members
and individual nurses.
-
Lippincott
Learning, released on April 1, 2019, includes CE in
certification review programs for the top nursing specialties, more
than 2,000 scholarly journal articles, more than 400 interactive
modules for a broad range nursing specialties and allied health
occupations.
-
CEConnection
is a versatile learning platform serving individuals, societies,
and institutions with over 3000 continuing education modules for
nurses, allied health professionals, and physicians.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader
in professional information, software solutions, and services for the
clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk,
compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical
decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep
domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group
serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40
countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The
company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based
solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students
with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and
clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and
follow us on LinkedIn and
Twitter @WKHealth.
For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com,
follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn,
and YouTube.
