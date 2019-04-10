Wolters Kluwer : Helps Clinicians Stay UpToDate with Continuing Education Anytime, Anywhere with Mobile CE/CME Credit Redemption

ABIM physicians can submit CME directly towards MOC from their mobile devices

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that clinicians can now manage and redeem their Continuing Medical Education (CME), Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits directly on the UpToDate® mobile app and mobile web. Additionally, ABIM-certified physicians can submit CME credits earned using UpToDate to fulfill select Maintenance of Certification (MOC) requirements from the UpToDate mobile app and mobile web.

“Redeeming CME on the go using a smartphone or tablet gives clinicians’ back valuable time to spend with their patients,” said Priti Shah, Vice President, Products and Solutions, Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “We are committed to reducing the variability that stands in the way of effective care by reinforcing the latest evidence to improve patient outcomes.”

With an unabated flow of new medical research, healthcare professionals are challenged to keep up with new evidence and to identify relevant research that changes clinical practice. Researchers at Stanford estimate that about 1.47 million new biomedical research papers will be published in 2019, with an annual growth rate of about 5 percent.

To stay current, CME/CE/CPD is a key component of clinicians’ professional development and directly impacts their practice of medicine. From Australia to the United Arab Emirates, UpToDate is accredited and recognized as a continuing education resource by colleges, associations, and authorities from around the world. Over 20 organizations in the US and 35 internationally recognize CME earned in UpToDate. In 2018 alone, nearly 200,000 clinicians have taken advantage of UpToDate CME to fulfill their professional development requirements.

Wolters Kluwer’s Health Continuing Education

In addition to UpToDate, Wolters Kluwer is a trusted provider of a range of continuing education resources including:

AudioDigest provides online and mobile access to thousands of CME-eligible lectures from industry experts at 120 prestigious institutions, focused on: clinical updates, reviews of clinical best practices and MOC activities.

provides online and mobile access to thousands of CME-eligible lectures from industry experts at 120 prestigious institutions, focused on: clinical updates, reviews of clinical best practices and MOC activities. Lippincott ® NursingCenter features more than 1,800 continuing nursing education articles from than 40 leading nursing and health professional journals meeting the learning needs of society members and individual nurses.

® features more than 1,800 continuing nursing education articles from than 40 leading nursing and health professional journals meeting the learning needs of society members and individual nurses. Lippincott Learning , released on April 1, 2019, includes CE in certification review programs for the top nursing specialties, more than 2,000 scholarly journal articles, more than 400 interactive modules for a broad range nursing specialties and allied health occupations.

, released on April 1, 2019, includes CE in certification review programs for the top nursing specialties, more than 2,000 scholarly journal articles, more than 400 interactive modules for a broad range nursing specialties and allied health occupations. CEConnection is a versatile learning platform serving individuals, societies, and institutions with over 3000 continuing education modules for nurses, allied health professionals, and physicians.

