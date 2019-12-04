Wolters Kluwer : Indicator Survey Shows That Substantial Risk, Compliance Concerns Remain for U.S. Lenders

Wolters Kluwer 2019 Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator Score Increases 10 Points

Notable regulatory compliance and risk challenges remain high in a number of key areas for U.S. banks and credit unions, according to the results of Wolters Kluwer’s 2019 Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey. This year’s survey generated a Main Indicator Score of 95, a 10-point increase from the 2018 score, that was influenced by concerns about the impact of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) rules; cybersecurity, credit and compliance risks; and an increased level of regulatory agency fines.

The calculation of the Main Indicator Score is based on several factors, including the number of new federal regulations, number of enforcement actions, and the total dollar amount of fines imposed on banks and credit unions over the past 12 months, together with additional information provided by survey respondents. The survey was conducted nationwide between August 7 and September 3, 2019 and generated 704 responses.

“Respondents indicated more confidence in their ability to maintain compliance, keep track of changing regulations, and demonstrate compliance to regulators, reaching the highest confidence levels in the survey’s seven years,” said Timothy R. Burniston, Senior Advisor for Regulatory Strategy with Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business. “These findings suggest a strengthening of lenders’ compliance program management practices. That said, relatively high levels of concern across a range of areas remain, reinforcing the reality that regulatory compliance and risk management issues continue to significantly challenge financial institutions.”

Among top obstacles cited in implementing effective compliance programs, 47 percent of respondents ranked manual compliance processes as a seven or higher concern on a scale of 10, and 45 percent cited inadequate staffing, both slight increases over 2018 levels. Concerns about managing increased HMDA analysis and reporting obligations jumped significantly among reporters, particularly in their ability to analyze newly collected HMDA data—moving from 21 percent in 2018 to 35 percent in 2019—and in reporting those expanded data to regulators, moving from 15 percent last year to 40 percent in 2019.

Over the next 12 months, respondents’ most pressing regulatory compliance challenges include: managing and implementing residential mortgage regulations; keeping current with changing regulations; complying with the forthcoming Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standards; deposit account regulations; and compliance program management. Respondents also expressed a high level of concern about their ability to comply with BSA/AML requirements, fair lending laws and regulations, UDAAP standards, new URLA forms and, to a slightly lesser degree, state regulatory requirements.

From a risk management perspective, cybersecurity continued to rank as the top risk with 78 percent of respondents anticipating escalated priority over the next 12 months, followed by compliance risk at 47 percent and credit risk at 45 percent of respondents ranking them as a seven or higher. When asked about enhancing elements of their compliance management systems, 48 percent of respondents anticipate higher future investments in strengthening their risk assessment capabilities, followed by updating compliance policies and procedures (47 percent), and expanding compliance control testing processes (43 percent).

Looking forward, economic factors the institutions are monitoring as potential concerns include interest rate fluctuations (87 percent), data privacy issues (85 percent), and recession fears (76 percent). Only 22 percent of respondents view regulatory relief over the next two years as either very likely (three percent) or somewhat likely (19 percent), a drop from 48 percent who viewed regulatory relief as very likely (15 percent) or somewhat likely (23 percent) in the 2018 survey.

Compliance Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance division, is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and other regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005483/en/